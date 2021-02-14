"Better be on best behavior" - Kamaru Usman's manager has a strong message for Jorge Masvidal ahead of a potential rematch

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman secured another dominating victory at UFC 258. After finishing his opponent, Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns, Usman called for a rematch against Jorge Masvidal.

After this post-fight call out, Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz revealed that their team is pursuing the idea of Usman and Masvidal going against each other as TUF coaches (The Ultimate Fighter). The latest season of the series is set to be shot this year and according to Abdelaziz, the UFC is in talks to have Jorge Masvidal and Usman as coaches.

Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz just told me he’s already talking to UFC about Usman and Masvidal as TUF coaches. “It’s what Kamaru wants and Jorge deserves a full camp. But he and his team better be on their best behavior. We already beat them up inside and out of cage.” — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 14, 2021

The message to Masvidal's management team might be a nod to a 2019 confrontation that took place between Abdelaziz's team and First Round Management. The argument became heated and the two parties were involved in a physical brawl.

The rivalry between the two camps does not seem likely to end soon. It looks like Kamaru Usman has taken offense to Jorge Masvidal's claims that he broke Usman's nose in their fight at UFC 251. This prompted the Nebraska native to agitatedly call out the BMF for a rematch, so he could add an exclamation point to their rivalry.

Who won the first encounter between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman?

Kamaru Usman made his second title defense at UFC 251 in July last year. His opponent was supposed to be Gilbert Burns, but due to an unforeseen Covid-19 infection, Burns had to pull out from the bout.

Six days prior to the scheduled date, Miami native Jorge Masvidal signed on the dotted line to go up against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. The two combatants locked horns on Fight Island and delivered five rounds of action for the fans.

Advertisement

Kamaru Usman churned out the victory via a unanimous decision. However, fans and the MMA world argued that Masvidal going into the bout with just six days notice put him at a disadvantage. This has compelled Usman to give Masvidal a shot at redemption with a full training camp.

Kamaru Usman retained his welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251.



Report: https://t.co/sEAFWNH2nW pic.twitter.com/vTxzXDWijC — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 12, 2020

Kamaru Usman made history at UFC 258. With a victory over Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has surpassed the record for most welterweight title defenses set by Georges St-Pierre. A TUF season between Usman and Jorge Masvidal will definitely be a great buildup for a rematch between the two gladiators.