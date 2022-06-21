"Better cancel me by the time I touch land" - Israel Adesanya hilariously trolls media outlets in New Zealand

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has hilariously trolled New Zealand media outlets yet again, asking them to cancel him by the time his flight is over.

Adesanya, who has previously spoken publicly about his issues with the nation's media and government, posted a video on Twitter that he hoped the outlets would take out of context.

"Bout to fly back, 3 hours in the sky, no WiFi! Y'all better cancel me by the time I touch land, especially you sorry excuses for new sites in NZ, lol a hub of sh*t!!"

The 15-second video includes text that reads, "Please don't take this seriously." The audio simulates sexual sounds, but includes shouting of the term "Go the Warriors!"

'The Last Stylebender' followed up his tweet with context, including a video of him at a comedy club that featured a comedian discussing New Zealand pornography, which included making a joke about hearing the term "Go the Warriors" in the bedroom.

"For context... cuz y'all hate context"

Israel Adesanya will step into the octagon to once again defend his middleweight title on July 2, this time against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. 'The Killa Gorilla' will be making his first championship fight walk, whereas Adesanya will be looking to extend his title defensive streak to five.

Israel Adesanya admits he'll never fight in New Zealand again after "racist" treatment of UFC fighters

Israel Adesanya is no stranger to speaking up for what he believes in and has a history of calling out the New Zealand media and government due to its treatment of UFC fighters.

In 2021, ahead of UFC 266, Kiwi Dan Hooker and coach Eugene Bareman were questioned by New Zealand police after leaving the City Kickboxing gym. This was due to COVID-19 measures, which prevented people from training in gyms, even if they were empty.

Adesanya believes the government purposefully targeted Dan Hooker in the hopes of interupting his fight camp.

On his YouTube channel, the 32-year-old launched a scathing attack on New Zealand and the "racism" he has witnessed.

"The constant effort to stifle, to break up, to disrupt our team City Kickboxing from helping team captain Dan 'Hangman' get ready for his fight, that pi**ed me off the most. If it was me, I already know, they don't like me, the bureaucrats of this fu***** country... also, they are racists, some of them are fu***** racists, of course, they don't want a black boy representing New Zealand but you're doing this to Dan 'Hangman' Hooker... Dan drapes his country over his shoulders at the weigh-ins, on the walkout, he puts this country on his back."

The middleweight champion added:

"You'll never see me fight in New Zealand ever again, ever again. That's me. I'm done...One of my dreams was to headline a stadium in my backyard. That dream is dead."

