"Better than Floyd", "Lucky he’s in this soft era" - Fans divided over Terence Crawford's standout boxing stat

A fact about Terence Crawford's boxing career has caught the attention of combat sports fans all over the world, with many expressing their admiration for the 37-year-old.Happy Punch recently took to X and pointed out that all of Crawford's victories have been via knockout or unanimous decision, writing:''Terence Crawford holds the record for most wins without a split or majority decision. No judge has ever scored a fight in favor of his opponent. Definition of domination.''Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Better than Floyd''Another stated:''He’s lucky he’s in this soft era, he’d get folded in half by Hearns and Hagler''Other fans wrote:''Well it's pretty easy when you're fighting nobody's let's be real lol. He only has like two big names on his resume Canelo being the best one''''I’ll never understand why bro took that last Top Rank deal. Resume could’ve been so much more impressive…salute to one of the GOAT tho''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]Earlier this month, Crawford moved up two weight classes to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF super middleweight titles in a 12-round contest at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Omaha, Nebraska native displayed control throughout the fight and won via unanimous decision to become the new undisputed 168-pound champion. He improved his undefeated record to 42 fights, dethroning Alvarez in front of 70,482 fans.Meanwhile, Alvarez (63-3-2) is rumored to make his boxing return against Chris Eubank Jr. at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.Terence Crawford's trainer praises Canelo AlvarezCanelo Alvarez suffered his first defeat in the super middleweight weight class last Saturday when he lost his undisputed throne to Terence Crawford.Marca recently reported Crawford's trainer Brian &quot;BoMac&quot; McIntyre's positive remarks about Alvarez, which stated that the Mexican superstar has nothing left to prove. He also offered his advice:''Rest up, back in the gym, assess where you're at. But look, the man has nothing to prove. Just get what you can out of the sport. Your legacy is already cemented... I'd love to see him fight again if he has a little more left in the tank, but I don't care, because he doesn't need to fight.''Notably, Crawford gave Alvarez his belts back at the post-fight press conference as a sign of respect.