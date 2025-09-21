  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "Better than Floyd", "Lucky he’s in this soft era" - Fans divided over Terence Crawford's standout boxing stat

"Better than Floyd", "Lucky he’s in this soft era" - Fans divided over Terence Crawford's standout boxing stat

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 21, 2025 06:03 GMT
Fans react to a stat about Terence Crawford. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to a stat about Terence Crawford. [Image courtesy: Getty]

A fact about Terence Crawford's boxing career has caught the attention of combat sports fans all over the world, with many expressing their admiration for the 37-year-old.

Ad

Happy Punch recently took to X and pointed out that all of Crawford's victories have been via knockout or unanimous decision, writing:

''Terence Crawford holds the record for most wins without a split or majority decision. No judge has ever scored a fight in favor of his opponent. Definition of domination.''
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Better than Floyd''

Another stated:

''He’s lucky he’s in this soft era, he’d get folded in half by Hearns and Hagler''

Other fans wrote:

''Well it's pretty easy when you're fighting nobody's let's be real lol. He only has like two big names on his resume Canelo being the best one''
Ad
''I’ll never understand why bro took that last Top Rank deal. Resume could’ve been so much more impressive…salute to one of the GOAT tho''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Earlier this month, Crawford moved up two weight classes to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF super middleweight titles in a 12-round contest at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Omaha, Nebraska native displayed control throughout the fight and won via unanimous decision to become the new undisputed 168-pound champion. He improved his undefeated record to 42 fights, dethroning Alvarez in front of 70,482 fans.

Ad

Meanwhile, Alvarez (63-3-2) is rumored to make his boxing return against Chris Eubank Jr. at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

Terence Crawford's trainer praises Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez suffered his first defeat in the super middleweight weight class last Saturday when he lost his undisputed throne to Terence Crawford.

Marca recently reported Crawford's trainer Brian "BoMac" McIntyre's positive remarks about Alvarez, which stated that the Mexican superstar has nothing left to prove. He also offered his advice:

Ad
''Rest up, back in the gym, assess where you're at. But look, the man has nothing to prove. Just get what you can out of the sport. Your legacy is already cemented... I'd love to see him fight again if he has a little more left in the tank, but I don't care, because he doesn't need to fight.''

Notably, Crawford gave Alvarez his belts back at the post-fight press conference as a sign of respect.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications