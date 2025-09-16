Terence Crawford gets brutally honest on why he gave Canelo Alvarez his belts back: "Those are his titles"

Terence Crawford recently opened up about giving Canelo Alvarez his belts back after securing a stunning victory over the Mexican superstar.Crawford faced Alvarez in a superfight for the latter's WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF super middleweight titles in a 12-round contest on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undefeated American remained composed throughout the fight, displaying impressive offense and defense to prevail via unanimous decision.In a touching gesture, Crawford arrived and gave Alvarez his belts back while the former 168-pound champion was talking to the media after losing his titles. Notably, later this year, the sanctioning bodies would award 'Bud' with new belts.Crawford recently stated on The Pat McAfee Show that he wanted to give the belts back to Alvarez himself as a token of respect since he admires the 35-year-old:''Well, those are his titles, it's all respect...I got a lot, a ton of respect for Canelo. I'm a fan of Canelo. I've always been a fan of Canelo and you know, I wanted to be the one that give him back his belts. I didn't want my team to him back his belts. I wanted to be the one that give him back his belts.''Check out Terence Crawford's comments below (via Championship Rounds X post):Crawford has now conquered five weight classes while becoming the first male fighter in the four-belt era to achieve the undisputed status in three divisions. The Omaha, Nebraska native will turn 38 on September 28 and stated during his post-fight interview that he will consult with his team before returning to the boxing ring.Terence Crawford takes aim at UFC championThere is a new rivalry brewing up between UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and Terence Crawford, who came out to the Georgian-Spaniard's walkout song for his mega fight against Canelo Alvarez.During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Crawford mocked Topuria:''To be honest, I never even seen [Topuria] fight. I ain’t even gonna lie. I’m not worried about that guy at all. When he seen me at the UFC, he came up and [shook] my hand, saying, what’s up to me? I didn’t even know who he was. But then I see him online talking about he’d knock me out in the first round and this and that. Well, if you want to fight me, you had the opportunity to tell me, like, hey, man, I want to fight you. What’s up? Like, that’s fake, you know?'' [1:39:48 of the interview]