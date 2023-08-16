'Better than half the people in the UFC' - Terence Crawford sparks speculation about potential MMA career with impressive wrestling skills

While boxing enthusiasts recognize Terence Crawford as one of the greatest boxers of the modern era, very few are familiar with his wrestling background.

Wrestling runs in Crawford's family and his father Terence "BoMac" Crawford Sr., was a skilled wrestler in his own right. BoMac's experience on the wrestling mat undoubtedly influenced his son's athletic journey. His father's insights into grappling techniques and training routines may have played a pivotal role in shaping Terence Crawford's physicality and mental toughness.

Drawing from his own experience and journey, Terence Crawford wanted his children to get trained in wrestling. According to him, he believes wrestling will help them build a better foundation.

Fresh off his dominant ninth-round TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr., Crawford engaged in a light wrestling sparring session with a fan. 'Bud's wrestling prowess was on full display, as he showcased top-notch collar tie and two-on-one skills.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani posted the video on Twitter, and needless to say, several fans were fascinated by the skills displayed by Crawford. One fan wrote:

"Better wrestling than half the people signed onto the UFC."

Another fan realistically wrote:

"Amazing boxer, incredible athlete, I bet with a year of solid training he could at least be competitive with some of these guys in the UFC, Bellator, etc… Maybe not top-20, but I bet he would pick it up quick."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Terrance Crawford would be a star in MMA."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Why did Terence Crawford want his kids to get wrestling training and not follow his boxing path?

In a past interview with LA Times, Terence Crawford detailed why he has different aspirations for his children rather than following his path in boxing.

Crawford claimed that he prefers that his three sons - Terence Crawford III, Tyrese, and Tacari, venture into wrestling rather than boxing. He values wrestling for its potential to build a solid foundation. He also considers it a safer alternative to the dangers of boxing.

Even though he has earned millions from boxing, he avoids promoting boxing to his children due to its physical risks. According to Crawford:

“I don’t want my kids to box. No way! Boxing is a dangerous, cruel sport. I love the sport, but I don’t want to see my kids in the ring, potentially being hurt, with me not being able to do anything to help them. Whenever my kids have a tournament, or something going on, I make it a point to make sure I’m there for them every step of the way. That’s real important to me.”