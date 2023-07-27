WATCH: Terence Crawford beats Errol Spence Jr. in ceremonial coin toss conducted by Mike Tyson

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. came face-to-face for a ceremonial coin toss.

On Saturday, July 29, Crawford and Spence Jr. will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for one of the biggest boxing matches of the decade. The undefeated superstars will fight for more than legacy, as the undisputed welterweight title (147 pounds) is up for grabs.

Before settling their differences in the ring, the world-class boxers had other business to settle. They came face-to-face on Thursday evening with Mike Tyson conducting a coin toss to determine who would get to walk out first. Crawford called heads and was announced the winner after Tyson flipped the coin.

Terence Crawford will put his 39-0 (30 KO/TKOs) record on the line against Spence Jr. The 35-year-old is coming off a sixth-round knockout win against David Avanesyan in December 2022. He now looks to capitalize on his WBO welterweight title and secure the other three to become the undisputed king.

Meanwhile, Errol Spence Jr. holds a record of 28-0, with 22 wins coming by KO/TKO. The 33-year-old last fought in April 2022, defeating Yordenis Ugas by a tenth-round TKO. ‘The Truth’ holds the IBF, WBA, and WBC welterweight titles, with Crawford’s WBO strap being the missing piece.

Errol Spence Jr. voices his gratitude ahead of blockbuster boxing match against Terence Crawford

In October 2019, Errol Spence Jr. was arrested for DWI after crashing his car while speeding. The Long Island native wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, leading to him being ejected from the vehicle.

Four years later, Spence Jr. is thankful to be alive and preparing for a massive boxing match. He voiced his gratitude on Twitter by saying:

“grateful to be in my position. thought my career was over a few times back to back to back but I’m still here .. let’s get it my story far from over 🤝🏾❤️”

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is another addition of boxing superstars willing to test themselves and potentially extend their legacy. On Saturday night, the winner inside the T-Mobile Arena will solidify himself as one of the greatest welterweight boxers of all time.

