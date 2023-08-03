"Dana White pay him" - Footage of Terence Crawford's wrestling and commendable scrambles leads to UFC crossover demands from fans

MMA fans believe Terence Crawford could have a future in the UFC after footage showed the boxing champion demonstrating a commendable level of wrestling.

Crawford etched his name into boxing history last weekend when he faced off against Errol Spence Jr. The bout was billed as one of the biggest and most important in the sports' history as the two men went to war to determine who would become the first ever undisputed men's champion in the welterweight division.

Fans had expected the bout to be a close affair, however, it was anything but, as 'Bud' rose to the occasion and dominated the fight. He dropped Spence on a number of occasions before the referee eventually waved the bout off in the ninth round.

Following his impressive win, footage of Terence Crawford wrestling and scrambling has been doing the rounds on Twitter. In the video, he shows off his takedown ability and defence as well as a scramble on the mat.

Fans have been reacting to the video, with many believing it suggests that Crawford could certainly hang in the octagon. One fan wrote:

"@DanaWhite Pay him."

Another fan believes Crawford has all the makings to even defeat Conor McGregor in an MMA fight:

"Hot take: Terence Crawford would spark Conor McGregor...in an MMA bout."

Terence Crawford's trainer responds to rumors that Errol Spence Jr was weight drained

Terence Crawford put on one of boxing's greatest displays when he dismantled Errol Spence to become the undisputed welterweight champion.

Rumors began circling following the fight, however, that Spence's poor display may have been due to a tough weight cut. The former WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight champ appeared laboured throughout the bout and was never able to find his footing with his usual lightning speed.

Now, Terence Crawford's trainer Brian McIntyre has hit back at those rumors. He stated that the veracity of these claims was irrelevant because Errol Spence signed a contract to fight at 147 pounds. He said:

"That's not our fault. He signed the contract for 147 [pounds], he's been fighting at 147, and that's what he signed up for. That's not our fault, we have no blame for that."

Regarding a potential rematch, McIntyre added:

"First give [Crawford] time to rest man, spend time with his family. Have a vacation. Then we'll go back to the drawing board and figure out what we want to do next. See if we want to go up to 154 to get some titles, or maybe do the rematch."

Catch McIntyre's comments here: