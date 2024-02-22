"Better be making millions per fight" - Fans react to Alex Pereira signing new eight-fight deal ahead of UFC 300

Alex Pereira recently revealed that he has signed a new eight-fight contract with the promotion ahead of UFC 300.

'Poatan' is scheduled to defend his light heavyweight title against former champion Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300. The historic pay-per-view event is slated to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Pereira discussed his contract renewal:

"Starting this fight, there’s eight more. My relationship with the UFC is very good. I’m very grateful for how the UFC and my management team get together. They’ve been doing great things together. I think the UFC also appreciates who I am because I’m a composed guy, I’m focused, and I deliver."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Fans responded to Pereira locking a new eight-fight contract with the UFC with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"EIGHT?? Yeah, he is definitely going for that HW title at some point."

Another wrote:

"Better be making millions per fight."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @mma_orbit on X

'Poatan' has experienced significant success in the octagon, making history by becoming a two-division champion in only seven UFC fights. This achievement, the fastest in the promotion's history, saw him defeat longtime rival Israel Adesanya to win the middleweight title before transitioning to the 205-pound division.

Following a close victory over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 last July, Pereira secured the vacant 205-pound championship with a second-round TKO of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 in November 2023.

Alex Pereira targets consecutive main events: UFC 300 and UFC 301

Alex Pereira is eager to headline both UFC 300 and UFC 301 with a swift turnaround.

'Poatan' was initially targeted to headline the pay-per-view event set for May 4 in Rio de Janeiro. In January, the Brazilian expressed his intention to exceed Ronda Rousey's record for the shortest championship turnaround. Should he choose to compete in Brazil, it would result in a 21-day interval following his title defense on April 13. Currently, Rousey holds the record with two title defenses within 56 days.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Pereira conveyed through a translator:

"Since I was already talking to the UFC about UFC Brazil, and it’s something that was already kind of agreed but didn’t happen, there’s this possibility [to fight at UFC 301]. The UFC likes to see me fighting. I think that would be a good idea if all goes right. If I win and I’m not injured, I would ask for that. But one step at a time. The focus now is to win and defend this belt."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (8:30):