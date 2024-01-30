“Better for me if Topuria wins” - Undefeated UFC star breaks down Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria title fight

Movsar Evloev highlighted an intriguing factor about Alexander Volkanovski as he prepares for his next fight. Volkanovski will attempt the sixth defense of his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 on Feb. 17. The Australian fighter is undefeated in the 145-pound division and he is also the longest reigning current UFC champion.

The oddsmakers expect Volkanovski to retain the title on Feb. 17 as he is a -125 betting favorite heading into the fight. However, rising featherweight contender Movsar Evloev feels that Volkanovski’s recent knockout loss against Islam Makhachev could impact his performance against Topuria.

While responding to a fan query on X (formerly Twitter) about his prediction of the Volkanovski vs. Topuria fight, Evloev wrote:

“I think Volk’s got this one, but after Islam’s knockout and not enough time to fully rest, Tapuri [Topuria] has a chance. It’s better for me if Tapuri wins; we have a business to settle, and it’s the number#1 easy title fight for me.”

For the uninitiated, Alexander Volkanovski moved up a weight class to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in Feb. 2023. Volkanovski gave the Dagestani fighter one of the toughest fights of his career but ultimately lost the fight on the judges’ scorecards.

After Makhachev’s next opponent Charles Oliveira was forced out of their UFC 294 rematch due to an injury, Volkanovski stepped up on eleven days’ notice to save the day. But this time, Makhachev defeated the 35-year-old via first-round knockout to retain the UFC lightweight title.

Volkanovski will face Topuria, considered among the hardest-hitting 145-pound fighters, within four months of getting knocked out. Like Evloev, many have expressed concerns over the lingering effects of the knockout loss on the champion’s capacity to absorb damage.

Alexander Volkanovski is pushing his body’s limits to prepare for the Ilia Topuria fight

Ilia Topuria is one of the most lethal strikers in the featherweight division. It is being speculated that defeating Topuria will cement Alexander Volkanovski’s position as the consensus greatest featherweight champion of all time.

Volkanovski is training hard to retain the title and he recently gave the UFC 298 training camp update in a video posted on his YouTube. ‘The Great’ highlighted the relentless work he has put in and said that even tensing his muscles during the active recovery drills gives him headaches:

“I started getting headaches and everything just from tensing that hard. That happens every time, every time you go real hard on it, like just from your strain.”

Watch Alexander Volkanovski make the statement below (0:50):