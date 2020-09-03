Recently, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding a potential rematch between welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz and now the opening betting odds have been released for the highly anticipated matchup.

Speaking to TMZ earlier this week, UFC president Dana White revealed that the promotion is trying to book a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, ideally as a pay-per-view headliner in January 2021. The pair locked horns for the first time last year at UFC 244 with the BMF title on the line. Masvidal turned up the heat in the fight, dropping some vicious bombs on Diaz over three rounds following which the doctor stopped the fight due to cuts on Diaz’s face, handing "Gamebred" a TKO victory.

However, even though Masvidal managed to get the better of Diaz in the fight, the scrap wasn't bereft of controversy. Many fans and pundits felt that the stoppage was very questionable and that the lacerations on Diaz's face weren't bad enough for the fight to get stopped. During the post-fight interview, Jorge Masvidal had promised to run it back with "The Stockton Slugger" and it now looks likely that "Street Jesus" will keep his word.

Given below are the betting odds for the upcoming rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal courtesy of BestFightOdds.

Jorge Masvidal -300

Nate Diaz +250

Masvidal opened as a -300 betting favorite while Diaz opened as a +250 underdog. This shows that people think that the rematch will go along the lines of the first fight itself where although the stoppage was controversial, Masvidal clearly won the first three rounds of the fight in dominant fashion and stamped his authority in the fight. Also, considering the fact that Diaz has competed very little over the last few years, it isn’t a surprise that people think it is Jorge Masvidal who'll prevail in a potential fight.