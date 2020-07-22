The betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 14 card featuring an explosive headliner between middleweights Robert Whittaker and Darren Till have been released.
The main event promises to be a cracker as Robert Whittaker and Darren Till throw down in a scrap that could potentially decide the next challenger for the UFC middleweight title. Former champ Robert Whittaker re-enters the Octagon after a devastating KO loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 last October which saw the former lose his title. On the other hand, Darren Till defeated Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in November in a successful middleweight debut. Following the win, Darren Till broke into the top 5 of the middleweight rankings. With both fighters having a good stand up game, this scrap will surely entertain the fans.
In the co-main event, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua goes up against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira. Shogun drew his most recent fight against Paul Craig while Ryan Spann knocked out Nogueira at UFC 237 in May last year. The pair of Brazilian MMA veterans have met inside the octagon twice before and Shogun won both the scraps. Will there be a change in Nogueira's fortunes this time around?
Ahead of UFC on ESPN 14, the oddsmakers have released odds for the entire card and we have enlisted them below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN 14 Main Card Odds
Darren Till +115
Mauricio Rua -300
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira +250
Alexander Gustafsson -240
Fabricio Werdum +205
Marina Rodriguez -140
Carla Esparza +120
Gadzhimurad Antigulov -125
Paul Craig +105
Alex Oliveira -170
Peter Sobotta +145
Khamzat Chimaev -600
Rhys McKee +450
UFC on ESPN 14 Preliminary Card Odds
Francisco Trinaldo -180
Jai Herbert +140
Nicolas Dalby -500
Jesse Ronson +375
Tom Aspinall -170
Jake Collier +145
Movsar Evloev -270
Mike Grundy +230
Tanner Bosser -210
Raphael Pessoa +160
Pannie Kianzad -115
Bethe Correia -105
Ramazan Emeev -245
Niklas Stolze +175
Nathaniel Wood -365
John Castaneda +255
In the main event, Robert Whittaker has been pegged as the favorite while Darren Till opened as the underdog. However, that isn't to say we have a clear indicator as to who's winning the fight as both fighters are dangerously creative inside the cage and this one will certainly be a difficult fight to predict.