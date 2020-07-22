The betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 14 card featuring an explosive headliner between middleweights Robert Whittaker and Darren Till have been released.

The main event promises to be a cracker as Robert Whittaker and Darren Till throw down in a scrap that could potentially decide the next challenger for the UFC middleweight title. Former champ Robert Whittaker re-enters the Octagon after a devastating KO loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 last October which saw the former lose his title. On the other hand, Darren Till defeated Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in November in a successful middleweight debut. Following the win, Darren Till broke into the top 5 of the middleweight rankings. With both fighters having a good stand up game, this scrap will surely entertain the fans.

In the co-main event, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua goes up against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira. Shogun drew his most recent fight against Paul Craig while Ryan Spann knocked out Nogueira at UFC 237 in May last year. The pair of Brazilian MMA veterans have met inside the octagon twice before and Shogun won both the scraps. Will there be a change in Nogueira's fortunes this time around?

Ahead of UFC on ESPN 14, the oddsmakers have released odds for the entire card and we have enlisted them below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN 14 Main Card Odds

Robert Whittaker -135

Darren Till +115

Mauricio Rua -300

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira +250

Alexander Gustafsson -240

Fabricio Werdum +205

Marina Rodriguez -140

Carla Esparza +120

Gadzhimurad Antigulov -125

Paul Craig +105

Alex Oliveira -170

Peter Sobotta +145

Khamzat Chimaev -600

Rhys McKee +450

UFC on ESPN 14 Preliminary Card Odds

Francisco Trinaldo -180

Jai Herbert +140

Nicolas Dalby -500

Jesse Ronson +375

Tom Aspinall -170

Jake Collier +145

Movsar Evloev -270

Mike Grundy +230

Tanner Bosser -210

Raphael Pessoa +160

Pannie Kianzad -115

Bethe Correia -105

Ramazan Emeev -245

Niklas Stolze +175

Nathaniel Wood -365

John Castaneda +255

In the main event, Robert Whittaker has been pegged as the favorite while Darren Till opened as the underdog. However, that isn't to say we have a clear indicator as to who's winning the fight as both fighters are dangerously creative inside the cage and this one will certainly be a difficult fight to predict..