Betting odds released for UFC on ESPN 16: Holm vs. Aldana

The complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 16: Holm vs. Aldana event have been released. The fight card featuring a total of 11 fights will take place at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi where the UFC Fight Island is located.

The main event will see two of the top-10 women’s bantamweights in the UFC lock horns as Holly Holm takes on Irene Aldana. Former champion Holly Holm has been on a downward slope recently as she failed to string a few wins together. However, "The Preacher's Daughter" will be confident heading into this fight as she defeated Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision in her last fight. Holm's counterpart Aldana is on a hot streak inside the octagon, having won five of her last six fights including a spectacularly violent KO over Ketlen Vieira in her last fight at UFC 245.

The co-main event of the night features a heavyweight clash where both men are heading into the fight on the back of their first losses inside the Octagon as Yorgan de Castro meets Carlos Felipe.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN 16 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN 16 Betting Odds

Holly Holm -110

Irene Aldana -110

Yorgan De Castro -270

Carlos Felipe +230

Germaine de Randamie -185

Julianna Pena +160

Dusko Todorovic -305

Dequan Townsend +225

Carlos Condit -140

Court McGee +120

Kyler Phillips -275

Cameron Else +235

Charles Jourdain -300

Josh Culibao +250

Jordan Williams -215

Nassourdine Imavov +165

Jinh Yu Frey -120

Loma Lookboonmee -120

Casey Kenney -220

Heili Alateng +185

Luigi Vendramini -175

Jessin Ayari +135