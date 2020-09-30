Betting odds released for UFC on ESPN 16: Holm vs. Aldana

The complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 16: Holm vs. Aldana event have been released. The fight card featuring a total of 11 fights will take place at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi where the UFC Fight Island is located.
The main event will see two of the top-10 women’s bantamweights in the UFC lock horns as Holly Holm takes on Irene Aldana. Former champion Holly Holm has been on a downward slope recently as she failed to string a few wins together. However, "The Preacher's Daughter" will be confident heading into this fight as she defeated Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision in her last fight. Holm's counterpart Aldana is on a hot streak inside the octagon, having won five of her last six fights including a spectacularly violent KO over Ketlen Vieira in her last fight at UFC 245.
The co-main event of the night features a heavyweight clash where both men are heading into the fight on the back of their first losses inside the Octagon as Yorgan de Castro meets Carlos Felipe.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN 16 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN 16 Betting Odds
Irene Aldana -110
Yorgan De Castro -270
Carlos Felipe +230
Germaine de Randamie -185
Julianna Pena +160
Dusko Todorovic -305
Dequan Townsend +225
Carlos Condit -140
Court McGee +120
Kyler Phillips -275
Cameron Else +235
Charles Jourdain -300
Josh Culibao +250
Jordan Williams -215
Nassourdine Imavov +165
Jinh Yu Frey -120
Loma Lookboonmee -120
Casey Kenney -220
Heili Alateng +185
Luigi Vendramini -175
Jessin Ayari +135Published 30 Sep 2020, 23:59 IST