"Beyond deserving. You're a legend" - UFC universe showers praise as emotional Joanna Jedrzejczyk is inducted into Hall of Fame

UFC recently announced that former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will be inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame later this year as part of the 2024 class.

The promotion made the announcement during Saturday's UFC 299 broadcast, as Jedrzejczyk became the second female in recent times to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, following former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

Take a look at the announcement below:

Expand Tweet

The entire UFC community quickly flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for the Polish fighter. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

''Beyond deserving. You're a legend''

''The boogey woman is coming to the HOF ceremony''

''Complete legend! One of the most terrifying woment on the planet. Champ''

''Gave us one of the greatest title fights of all time! Well deserved''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of reactions to UFC's post on X

Jedrzejczyk was visibly emotional as she wiped away her tears following the announcement.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Jedrzejczyk first tasted gold at UFC 185 by dominating Carla Esparza and knocking her out in the second round via punches, becoming the new women's strawweight champion.

Jedrzejczyk dominated the strawweight division, defending her championship five times against Jessica Penne, Valerie Letourneau, Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Jessica Andrade before losing to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217, ending her two-year title reign.

After a failed attempt to reclaim the belt against Namajunas in 2018, Jedrzejczyk moved to flyweight to compete for the vacant women's flyweight championship against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 231. She came up short against Shevchenko, losing the fight by unanimous decision.

Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement following back-to-back losses to current strawweight champion Zhang Weili at UFC 275 in June 2022. In the post-fight octagon interview, Jedrzejczyk took off her gloves and announced her retirement.

Check out Joanna Jedrzejczyk's announcement below: