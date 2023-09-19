‘Biased’ Superlek admits he’s rooting for Stamp Fairtex against Ham Seo Hee

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is rooting for his fellow countrywoman, Stamp Fairtex when the former two-sport ONE world champion returns to the Circle with an opportunity to make history.

Emanating from Singapore Indoor Stadium, ONE Fight Night 14 will feature a main event for the ages as Stamp returns to take on South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight world championship. Both women enter the bout riding a three-fight win streak, but only one of them can leave with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold wrapped around their waist.

In an interview with ONE Championship, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek revealed that he is rooting for Stamp Fairtex, though ‘The Kicking Machine’ admitted that there may be a bit of bias.

“I think Stamp’s Muay Thai will be the advantage because she has trained Muay Thai since she was young,” Superlek said. “I admit I’m biased because I really want Stamp to win.”

A week before Stamp Fairtex looks to become the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion, Superlek will make his own return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a long-awaited showdown with ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The two Thai warriors will headline ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 with Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai title on the line.

Fans have been clamoring for a clash between Rodtang and Superlek for years. In just a few short days, finally will finally see the fight that many are calling the biggest contest in the history of the sport.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on September 22, and Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 14 live in U.S. primetime on September 29.