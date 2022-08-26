Bibiano Fernandes offers predictions for the ONE 160 headliners

ONE 160 is right around the corner and brings MMA fans not one, but two world title fights each with its own incredible backstory. In the co-main event of the evening, Thanh Le will attempt to make his second defense of the ONE featherweight world championship against dangerous Chinese striker Tang Kai. Both Le and Kai are undefeated inside the Circle and bring serious knockout power. With a combined nine KOs in 11 total fights between them, there’s a good chance this one does not go to the scorecards.

The ONE 160 headliner is a lightweight world championship rematch for nearly a year in the making. Following a controversial decision at ONE: Revolution that made Ok Rae Yoon the new lightweight king, he will run it back with former world champion Christian Lee to determine who the undisputed lightweight world champion truly is.

Mere hours away from ONE 160, former bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes spoke with the promotion to give his predictions for the event’s most-anticipated bouts. Starting with the main event, ‘The Flash’ believes that an improved Christian Lee will turn up to reclaim ONE gold.

“I think Christian Lee has a great chance of winning this belt. The last fight between them was very balanced, but I think he will arrive better prepared and confident for this rematch. Ok Rae Yoon is a very tough guy, but I believe Lee will have a great fight. So, I bet on a Christian Lee win.”

Bibiano Fernandes picks the winner of Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai at ONE 160

Discussing the highly-anticipated match-up between the two dominant strikers, Bibiano Fernandes was a little more decisive. Understandably so considering that both Thanh Le and Tang Kai on paper are remarkably similar. With that said, ‘The Flash’ appeared to lean towards Le retaining his title in a fight that is certain to result in someone’s lights going out

“Thanh Le is a very dangerous fighter. He fights very well, has great striking, and does Jiu-Jitsu very well. I think he can win this fight. But it will be a good fight to watch because the two of them have very good striking.

No matter who wins on Friday at ONE 160, it will be a can’t-miss event that is sure to prime ONE Championship fans for the absolutely stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 card that will follow just hours later.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85