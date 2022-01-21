Bibiano Fernandes promises ‘2-for-1 special’ when he goes to war with John Lineker at ONE: Bad Blood

Bibiano Fernandes is aware that he'll have to mix things up against John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker if he wants to successfully defend his bantamweight world title at ONE: Bad Blood on February 11.

Lineker, as his nickname suggests, is a dominant force in the striking department. Fernandes, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, is well aware of this and took to Instagram yesterday to remind his compatriot that he also has powerful hands.

“2 for 1 Special I'll be bringing on my next fight @onechampionship"

The cryptic message, no doubt aimed at Lineker, was accompanied by a short clip of the bantamweight king unloading two heavy right hands on Australian-Vietnamese superstar Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen before shooting for a takedown.

The words coupled with the three-second video said two important things about the world champion's game plan in his upcoming fight.

The first is that he won't hunt for takedowns immediately. His strategy often revolves around his expertise in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. However, constantly shooting for takedowns against an athlete like Lineker, who has a decent takedown defense, might frustrate him and drain his stamina.

Secondly, the 41-year-old Brazilian possibly suggested that he will unload his right hand twice before going for a takedown. While 'The Flash's' tireless grappling displays have played a major part in his eight world title defenses in the Singapore-based promotion, his right hand has been instrumental too.

The Manaus, Amazonas native has sent the likes of Kevin Belingon and Nguyen to the canvas with his right hand. It also earned him his sole knockout victory in ONE against Toni Tauru in July 2015.

Lineker loves to stand and bang. If 'The Flash' can avoid his foe's stinging shots from all angles and connect with his powerful right, he should be able to leave the Circle with his 25th career win and perhaps a $50,000 bonus too.

Bibiano Fernandes: “I’m feeling in the best shape right now”

At 31-years-old, John Lineker is at the peak of his abilities. However, Bibiano Fernandes, who is 10 years his senior, has made it clear that he has physically and mentally prepared himself for a possible 25-minute war against his countryman.

“I’m feeling in the best shape right now and still getting stronger the closer to fight day."

Also Read Article Continues below

Bibiano Fernandes is the most successful world champion in the promotion for a reason. He wants to validate his position at the top against the division’s most complete striking warrior at ONE: Bad Blood.

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Harvey Leonard