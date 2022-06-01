“My social media is for my fans and my friends” – Bibiano Fernandes responds to Fabricio Andrade’s allegations that he was blocked on Instagram

Bibiano Fernandes has indeed blocked Fabricio Andrade on Instagram, but he has his reasons.

Back in March 2022, Andrade claimed that the former ONE bantamweight world champion blocked him on the social media platform. Speaking to ONE Championship, Fernandes finally addressed the issue.

“I have nothing against anyone, but my expectation for people who follow me on social media is that they are there to say good things.”

‘Wonderboy’ has not been shy in calling out fighters or proclaiming himself to be the best in the world. He even claimed that he got blocked by Fernandes simply because he’s “mad” that he is “the new king."

However, Fernandes shot this down, saying that it was simply his choice to keep his social media exclusive to certain groups of people.

“I have nothing to comment. As I said, I have nothing against anyone. My social media is for my fans and my friends.”

Fernandes was also quick to shoot down any ideas of a rivalry between them, adding:

“There is no rivalry with him. I have nothing against him. The kid is cool. He’s fighting and looking for his space. I root for him and hope he has a great future.”

Bibiano Fernandes is still on top of the world title hunt

While Kwon Won Il and Fabricio Andrade are today's rising stars, Bibiano Fernandes remains the top-ranked fighter in the division.

Fernandes lost the world title to John Lineker earlier this year, ending his second reign as the king of the division. It may have been his first stoppage loss since 2006, but it doesn’t erase any of his past accolades.

As a 11-time ONE bantamweight world champion, his body of work speaks for itself and should no doubt still be considered for a rematch with John Lineker. However, Kwon and Andrade have had impressive runs as of late that cannot be ignored.

It would not be surprising to see the winner of the Kwon-Andrade fight face Fernandes in a world title eliminator for their next challenge. Should this be the case, either Kwon or Andrade against Fernandes will no doubt be a world title-level matchup.

