"BIG ANK broke this guy" - Fans react to rumors of Alex Pereira training with Jon Jones

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira lost his title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Pereira is now on his way to Thailand to train with heavyweight champion Jon Jones ahead of his rematch with Ankalaev and many fans dropped their reactions to the news.
Jones was interested in fighting Pereira but the Brazilian failed to defend his crown and the fight couldn't materialize. Pereira won the light heavyweight championship in just his second fight in the division and went on to secure three successful title defenses before facing Ankalaev.
Pereira will be heading to Thailand alongside his coach Plinio Cruz. The UPFRONT MMA posted the news on X.
"BIG ANK broke this guy"
"Aura lost - 10000000"
"Poatan is so funny man"
Ali Abdelaziz gives his opinion on Alex Pereira's X account being hacked
Alex Pereira recently criticized the UFC in a post on X. However, the Brazilian later revealed that his account was hacked. The news was met with different reactions by the fans, with some believing it to be false. Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz also shared his reactions on the development.
Notably, Ankalaev delivered a masterful performance at UFC 313 and won the fight via unanimous decision. The duo is expected to battle in a rematch later this year.
In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Abdelaziz said:
"[Alex Pereira] has not been training and we've seen him, his account was hacked and I truly believe Ankalaev hacked his account. I think Ankalaev, he's tech savvy. I believe so, I'm serious, I think he did. They call him 'Hackalaev' now."
Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (18:37):