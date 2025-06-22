  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Magomed Ankalaev
  • "Big Ank took his aura" - MMA fans react as Magomed Ankalaev throws shade at Alex Pereira over Mauricio Ruffy linkup

"Big Ank took his aura" - MMA fans react as Magomed Ankalaev throws shade at Alex Pereira over Mauricio Ruffy linkup

By Proma Chatterjee
Published Jun 22, 2025 14:30 GMT
Magomed Ankalev (right) takes the spotlight as fans troll Alex Pereira (middle) over Mauricio Ruffy (left) linkup. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Magomed Ankalaev (right) takes the spotlight as fans troll Alex Pereira (middle) over Mauricio Ruffy (left) linkup. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Magomed Ankalaev was once again talked about when a clip surfaced on social media featuring Alex Pereira and Mauricio Ruffy. Pereira called and invited him to train together. The video quickly became viral, especially following Ruffy's popular knockout of Bobby Green at UFC 313 with a spinning wheel kick that ended the fight in a little over two minutes. Fans trolled Pereira in the comments.

Ad

The video made fans speculate about Pereira's comeback. Since his loss against Ankalaev, 'Poatan' has been more or less inactive on social media. A post of him retiring from the UFC also went viral, which was later said to be fake, as his account was hacked. Pereira's silence has started rumors of a possible hiatus or slowdown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A fan wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Big Ank took his aura and retired him"
Ad

Some wrote:

"I don’t want to train with big anks kid"
"He made you (Magomed Ankalaev) experience how it feels to be a champion first"
"He scared of you Big Ank"

Few others wrote:

"He's (Alex Pereira) avoiding you (Magomed Ankalaev) because he knows he'll lose again."
"Champion who begs to fight lol"

Check out fan comments on the UFC's clip from Magomed Ankalaev's fans:

Ad
Fan comments on Alex Pereira and Mauricio Ruffy&#039;s clip. [Screenshot courtesy: @UFC on X]
Fan comments on Alex Pereira and Mauricio Ruffy's clip. [Screenshot courtesy: @UFC on X]

Magomed Ankalaev mocks Jiri Procházka’s academic focus amid UFC title race

Magomed Ankalaev’s recent jabs at Jiri Procházka touch on more than just in-cage rivalry—they also mock Procházka’s commitment to academics. After UFC 311, Procházka opted out of a title shot at UFC 317 to focus on completing his Security and Strategic Studies degree at Masaryk University.

Ad

Ankalaev seized on this, dismissing him as a nerd and questioning whether a student belongs in the championship cage. Despite the online barbs, Procházka has remained firm in his conviction that education comes first, holding off his return until his academic goals are met.

Prochazka said:

''I’m studying university for right now, three years, everything is settled, everything is good. I’m after the [Ankalaev] fight, it’s a little bit of time. So right now I’m focused on my target. Right now, what’s most important to me is school.
Ad
"He’s a big mouth guy, I don’t care if it’s him or his manager, because he did enough for people to stop taking him seriously. He will put himself down with all of this nonsense talking.”

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below:

About the author
Proma Chatterjee

Proma Chatterjee

Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon
be making her amateur debut in MMA.
This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.
While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through
various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.
Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year).

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications