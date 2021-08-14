'Big' John McCarthy explains why Conor McGregor might never return to his best

‘Big’ John McCarthy has revealed his take on Conor McGregor's future in the fight game.

McCarthy is widely revered in the MMA community for his work as a pioneer, referee and representative of the sport.

McCarthy recently appeared on an episode of Food Truck Diaries alongside the show’s host, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, and former UFC lightweight star Josh Thomson.

Among other topics, McCarthy weighed in on Conor McGregor’s recent setbacks. He suggested that the Irishman is unlikely to return to his best ever again.

“Conor is that guy. He was at the pinnacle. One of the best fights I ever saw, as far as the way that someone fought it, was Conor when I did Conor and Eddie (Alvarez). He could not miss.”

McCarthy then gestured that McGregor was a truly high-level fighter at the peak of his dominance. He continued:

“He was at this level. He’s not at that level now because all the other things that are important, and all the business and everything, it starts to just bring you down; while they (McGregor’s opponents) are bringing it up. And that’s what Dustin has done. He’s kind of brought it up. Conor’s got to find that way to bring that thing back up.”

An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.



Dustin Poirier won via TKO. pic.twitter.com/jsZVltGniI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

John McCarthy, Josh Thomson and Brendan Schaub proceeded to agree that Conor McGregor will be unable to bring himself back to that level. On whether the Irishman can reach the peak of the sport again, McCarthy said:

“I don’t think so. I’m being honest. And I love, you know, I love when he was fighting and stuff. But he’s got so many other things to focus on, it’s tough just to focus on this one thing.”

Catch John McCarthy's full appearance on Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub below:

The importance of selfishness for Conor McGregor and other MMA fighters

John McCarthy (left); Josh Thomson (center); Brendan Schaub (right) (*Image courtesy: BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub)

McCarthy suggested that focusing on improving their fighting level is a selfish pursuit for MMA stars, but he believes they have to be selfish and focus on improving regardless.

“And it’s selfish. And you’ve got to be selfish; nothing wrong with it. That’s the mindset you’ve got to have to get to that level and stay at that level.”

The trio agreed that Conor McGregor’s leg injury will affect his fighting capabilities even after he's recovered. Presently, the belief is that Conor McGregor return to the octagon no sooner than 2022.

Edited by Harvey Leonard