"There were people I know around his camp. And he wasn't looking good" - Big John McCarthy on real reason why Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. could've been canceled

The Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight on August 6 was canceled recently, with Paul's camp claiming Rahman Jr. tried to move the agreed upon fight weight up from 200 to 215 pounds. According to MMA ref and commentator 'Big' John McCarthy, the whole thing reeks of hypocrisy considering Jake Paul's past weight advantages.

In a new episode of Weighing In XTRA, McCarthy said:

"If you're Jake Paul, you've fought all these guys that were 170 pounders for their entire career. Now you're finally fighting someone that's in your basic weightclass. And now you're putting weight restrictions on him because he can only weigh so much the night of the fight? ... It's mind games. It's tricks. You've seen it before, you've seen this crap where there's more things going on in the back than the other fighter has to deal with. It's all part of screwing with somebody. Japan used to do it all the time. Jake Paul's now doing it."

HASIM RAHMAN JR @_HasimRahmanJr Jake don’t want no mf smoke Pt 1/2 Jake don’t want no mf smoke Pt 1/2 https://t.co/A6ih5nleGT

"When you look at Rahman, and you look at his last fight where he got knocked out, and how much time there was between that knockout and for him to actually have a camp. Because there were people I know around his camp. And he wasn't looking good. And there's reasons why he wasn't looking good. And you look and you go 'Hey, is this a fight that should sell out Madison Square Garden?' No, it's not. It's a gimmick fight."

McCarthy is right that Paul is known for picking smaller, older opponents. With Rahman Jr. he picked a heavier opponent for the first time, but didn't give him the time to make weight properly. As McCarthy noted, Paul also booked him immediately after a bad TKO loss two months earlier. Every advantage was tilted in Paul's favor but when one threatened not to, he canceled the fight.

Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith @IsheSugarShay Had no problem bragging about how his 35lb heavier brother beat FM in a fucking exhibition. No one wins or loses in a exhibition. But you have a problem fighting a guy 215 when your 205 gtfoh. We see the 🧢 Had no problem bragging about how his 35lb heavier brother beat FM in a fucking exhibition. No one wins or loses in a exhibition. But you have a problem fighting a guy 215 when your 205 gtfoh. We see the 🧢 https://t.co/c0IaC0qSFK

Dana White blames Jake Paul vs. Hasan Rahman Jr. cancelation on poor ticket sales

According to Dana White, the 'gimmick fight' wasn't generating the kind of ticket sales Jake Paul was hoping for, and that's why the bout was called off with the weight controversy as an excuse. During the UFC 277 post-fight press conference, White said:

“I think they sold under a million dollars in tickets. And it costs $500,000 to turn the f***ing lights on at MSG. That’s what I think. Not to mention hotel rooms in New York and transportation and everything else is very expensive.”

Jake Paul fights at 190 pounds normally, and accepted the fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. at 200 pounds. Stipulations were added to the contract specifically to avoid Rahman Jr. coming into the fight heavy, because even ten extra pounds is already an entire weightclass worth of difference in boxing.

Fifteen extra pounds on top of that is certainly enough to stop a normal fight from being sanctioned. If Paul was looking for an excuse to call the fight off, Rahman Jr. certainly gave him a legitimate one.

HASIM RAHMAN JR @_HasimRahmanJr TgamerX @TgX56 all time sake to save his time. @_HasimRahmanJr Honestly you should tell ‘em to make the fight 200-214all time sake to save his time. @_HasimRahmanJr Honestly you should tell ‘em to make the fight 200-214 😂😂 all time sake to save his time. Jake don’t want that he’ll only take the fight if I agree to 200 or 205. Like we both said I was 215 YESTERDAY and I’m getting fined 25% per pound! Keep the money I’m good with knocking him out. twitter.com/tgx56/status/1… Jake don’t want that he’ll only take the fight if I agree to 200 or 205. Like we both said I was 215 YESTERDAY and I’m getting fined 25% per pound! Keep the money I’m good with knocking him out. twitter.com/tgx56/status/1…

