Big movements in Terence Crawford’s future following the collapse of Errol Spence Jr. rematch

Terence Crawford's TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr. in 2023 was a career-defining performance.

The pair headed into the bout undefeated, with 'Bud' handing Spence Jr. his first loss. Following the fight, 'The Truth' activated the rematch clause, but the scheduling window for the two stars running it back has now expired and it will no longer take place.

According to reports from Mike Coppinger and FightHype, the former undisputed welterweight champion is now a free agent and could potentially face the highly rated Tim Tszyu in his next fight at super welterweight.

TalkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson took to X to share Coppinger's report, writing:

"Terence Crawford is reportedly now a free agent. It's claimed Crawford signed a one-fight deal with Al Haymon's PBC for Errol Spence and the scheduling window for the rematch clause has expired, meaning he is a promotional/broadcaster free agent."

Benson also shared FightHype's report, writing:

"WBO president Paco Valcarcel has revealed that he and Crawford have discussed the possibility of Crawford moving up to super-welterweight for his next fight. Crawford could use his status as WBO 'super champion' to automatically become WBO mandatory challenger for Tim Tszyu, who is first set to fight Keith Thurman at a 155lbs catchweight on March 30th."

Eddie Hearn shares concerns over Terence Crawford's brewing inactivity

Since 2020, Terence Crawford has competed once a year, every year. With his previous fight being his magnum opus, a one-sided domination of fellow welterweight great Errol Spence Jr., one would think that Crawford wants to capitalize on his current form and esteem.

However, 'Bud' appears no closer to securing his next opponent than he did several months ago.

Leading boxing promoter and Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn recently shared concerns over Crawford's growing inactivity.

Hearn appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, where he said this:

"The problem with Terence Crawford is, Crawford against X, it just doesn't do the business that Terence needs for his number. This is what leads to inactivity. Look at Deontay Wilder, he had well over a year out the ring... All because he wouldn't take the money that was on offer for a run out. Then flip the switch to [Anthony Joshua], who's boxing four times in 11 months."

He continued:

"You've got to keep relevant. But more importantly, when you get into a big fight you've got to be prepared. And that inactivity killed Deontay Wilder."

Watch Hearn's comments below fom 47:45: