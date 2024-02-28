"I’m bringing Conor McGregor back whatever it costs” - Should Dana White do what’s “in the best interest" of MMA? Eddie Hearn weighs in

Conor McGregor's return to the sport continues to be on the lips of many of MMA's most popular pundits, as well as an army of fans who are eager to see him compete once again.

UFC CEO Dana White was recently quoted as saying that one of the main issues surrounding the Irishman's return was the enormous wealth of 'The Notorious', meaning that he didn't need to fight for money.

His comments were discussed during Eddie Hearn's recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. The Matchroom Boxing chairman discussed the hunger that boxers such as Canelo Alvarez have, despite having arguably more money than McGregor.

Hearn was asked to share his thoughts, and he pointed to the UFC potentially feeling like the Irishman's return was not a good business deal for them just yet.

He said this:

"[McGregor] will want the deal to be right... There comes a point where, sometimes you'll do a show where you have to give [the fighter] what they want, because it's in the best interests of the sport and the business. Maybe I could make more money, on a small show than I do promoting Canelo Alvarez. But what does it mean to my business?"

He continued:

"If it was me, and it's not me, and [Dana White] certainly doesn't need my advice... But I'm bringing Conor McGregor back whatever it costs, because he injects an enthusiasm and a vibrancy into the UFC that no one else can."

Watch Hearn discuss Conor McGregor's return below from 38:40:

Conor McGregor is currently the UFC's most tested athlete

Conor McGregor suffered a brutal leg break against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 at UFC 264.

Following the injury, he was removed from the USADA drug testing pool on a "special exemption" to allow him the adequate treatment to recover. The Irishman's re-entry into the testing pool was delayed on numerous occasions, contributing to his period of absence of the UFC.

As of 2024, the promotion has worked with Drug Free Sport, and upon his re-entry into the testing pool, 'The Notorious' is the most tested athlete in the UFC on the database.

Jed. I Goodman took to X following the most recent update on the database and wrote this:

"The new #UFC Anti-Doping Test History database has been updated. Fighters with the most test sessions in 2024: Conor McGregor: 3; Robert Bryczek: 2; Dricus Du Plessis: 2; Darrius Flowers: 2..."

See the post below:

