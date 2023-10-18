“Bigger fish to fry” - Jon Jones claps back at Islam Makhachev’s short-notice opponent change mockery

Jon Jones recently clapped back at Islam Makhachev after he took a jibe at him for accepting a bout on short notice.

During his pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC 294, the reigning lightweight champion took a jibe at 'Bones' after being asked whether there was any hesitation about accepting a bout against Alexander Volkanovski on short notice. He mentioned accepting a bout against anybody who steps up is what makes him a real champion and brought up when the then-light heavyweight champion rejected a short-notice title defense against Chael Sonnen.

He said:

"This is what a UFC champion has to do...Like a real champion. If you're a real champion you have to take the fight, it doesn't matter how many days, who it's going to be, not like your pound-for-pound champion [Jon Jones] when they gave him Chael Sonnen. When you're a real champion, you have to fight." [h/t MMA Fighting]

'Bones' rejecting the bout against Chael Sonnen resulted in the cancellation of UFC 151 entirely in 2012, but they later served as opposing coaches on TUF and fought at UFC 159. The reigning heavyweight champion took to his X account, where he responded and took a more tame approach by wishing him well ahead of his rematch against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, writing:

"As far as the fight, may the best man win. I was just talking about in life. Islam made some negative comments recently. No need for me to respond with negativity. I have bigger fish to fry right now."

It remains to be seen whether Islam Makhachev will address the comments about Jon Jones further or avoid the topic.

Jon Jones shares supportive message to Israel Adesanya after announcing hiatus from the UFC

Israel Adesanya recently made headlines as he announced that he will be stepping away and taking an extended hiatus from the UFC.

The announcement caught the attention of Jon Jones, who shared a supportive message to the former UFC middleweight champion. He mentioned that it is important to take a break and used himself as an example of it being the right decision to make, writing:

"Hey @stylebender I just want to let you know I support your decision to take a break from fighting. Taking those last three years off was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Always put YOU first brother. Protect your heart, protect your mimd & spirit. Proud of you Champ."

