"Bigger win than any belt" - Fans cheer on after MMA fighter Maria Jose Favela beats lymphatic cancer

MMA fighter Maria Jose Favela has announced herself to be cancer-free.

Combat sports reporter Alex Behunin shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), where he wrote:

"MMA Fighter Maria José Favela has beat her cancer!!!"

A screenshot of Alex Behunin's post

MMA fans reacted heartwarmingly to the news and cheered on the fighter in the comments section of the post.

"Bigger win than any belt, f*ck yea."

"God bless the young lady with nothing but health, happiness and success to come. Oh man this made my day!!"

"Many many many hearty congratulations, honestly so proud."

Check out some more reactions below:

Fan reactions to the news of Maria Jose Favela beating cancer

Favela had previously expressed her gratitude on Instagram to everyone who supported her, including UFC president Dana White:

"for the toughest fight of my life ,the fight for my life I was forced to summon TopMJ… thanks to everyone who has supported me during this crazy journey. Thank you @danawhite round 6 of 12 even with cancer I’m still working to step in the @ufc. I am proving the true meaning of fight like a Mexican💪🏻"

Check out her post below:

MMA fighters helped Maria Jose Favela with medical expenses during her bout with cancer

After Maria Jose Favela was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer, it was revealed that the former Invicta FC fighter required $75,000 for the treatment. Favela confirmed that she didn't possess the amount to clear her medical bills, prompting former UFC fighter Cynthia Calvillo to start a GoFundMe campaign with a target of $75,000.

The funding page also featured comments from Favela sharing her experience of going through a life-threatening disease. Several fighters donated to the cause, including Chris Curtis, Angela Hill and Claudia Gadelha.

In her last fight before being diagnosed with the ailment, Maria Jose Favela beat Louise Hiller via third-round TKO at PAWFC 2 in a bantamweight bout in August 2022. Her pro MMA record stands at 3-2.