"Biggest fraud check fight" - Fans erupt as UFC 319 poster ft. Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev drops

UFC 319, which features a main event clash between reigning UFC middleweight champ Dricus du Plessis and undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev, is officially locked in for August 16, 2025. The recently dropped official poster of the fight alone has sent shockwaves through the MMA community.

The buildup for the clash has been boiling for a while now. Du Plessis defended his belt against Sean Strickland in dominant fashion at UFC 312 and immediately set his sights on Chimaev. The South African has questioned Chimaev’s activity and hunger, while 'Borz' has responded with his trademark promise of dominating in the fight.

Their rivalry has played out across interviews and social media posts, and fans have bought into the hype completely.

Check out the official poster for UFC 319 below:

Several fans took to X to react to the poster, writing:

"This is going to be the biggest fraud check fight in a long time."

"Press conference is gonna be [fire]."

"Hard to see how du Plessis wins this one."

"Best matchup of the year. Chimaev in 1 though."

"Dricus has that look of thriving in the abyss."

"Hopefully, they don't screw the press conference up."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to UFC 319 poster. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

T.J. Dillashaw advises Khamzat Chimaev to push cardio limits for fight against Dricus du Plessis

T.J. Dillashaw believes Khamzat Chimaev’s gas tank could be his biggest obstacle against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. While Chimaev’s explosive style has overwhelmed opponents early, past fights have shown him slow down when unable to secure a quick finish.

Speaking in a recent episode of the JAXXON PODCAST, Dillashaw said that Chimaev needs to simulate fight-night pressure in training and endure red-zone conditioning. He said:

"Chimaev needs to get on that Sam Calavitta cardio because that's his only downfall is getting tired. DDP ain't going to get tired. He needs to work on topping red line stuff. He goes for the kill, and you can only do that for so long. You have to train that section. Everyone's heart rate, you get into the red zone, you start producing lactic acid, you get tired."

Dillashaw added:

"The only way to make that better is to be in that red zone for as long as possible, and train to be there longer and also get used to it mentally. I would put a lot more money on Chimaev if he trains the right way for his cardio. If he doesn't train his cardio the right way, it's going to be hard for him to put DDP away, and DDP's going to get him in the later rounds and gas him out."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's comments below (1:14:30):

