Bill Haney sends message to Floyd Mayweather about Ryan Garcia's positive drug test - "Are you the middleman to the steroids?"

After Ryan Garcia's revelations that Floyd Mayweather Jr. advised him to come in three pounds overweight for the Devin Haney fight, 'The Dream's' father and trainer Bill Haney, has questioned the boxing legend and asked if he had something to do with the PED scandal 'KingRy' is currently embroiled in.

Garcia had come in 3.2 pounds over the specified limit for his fight against Haney and just days following his win against the former undisputed lightweight champion, 'KingRy' tweeted that he decided to come in overweight per Mayweather Jr.'s suggestion.

Expand Tweet

Garcia has since tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug, on two separate Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) tests.

Now Haney's father has implied that Mayweather had a hand in facilitating Garcia with the PEDs. In a recent online rant, he slammed the boxing legend saying:

"On April the 20th, you were skinning and grinning, from ear to ear. You were happy to tell the world about the 3.2 pounds that you helped Ryan Garcia come in overweight with. Now that he has tested positive for four PEDs, now you want to head for the hills and go quiet, like you in Dubai somewhere. Well, I'm going to tell you Floyd, wherever you are at, what me and the world want to know is - we know you were the middleman to Ryan Garcia's victory, but what we want to know is - are you the middleman to the steroids?"

Catch Bill Haney's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ryan Garcia's legal team blames "contamination" for failed drug tests

Ryan Garcia's legal team is confident that they can prove their client's innocence in the ongoing PED scandal.

Earlier this week Garcia's B sample also tested positive for Ostarine. However, after testing negative for a hair sample, his legal team has reaffirmed that the failed tests were due to a contaminated supplement, rather than intentional foul play by Garcia.

Expand Tweet

In a statement given to World Boxing News, they said:

"Ryan voluntarily had his hair collected and shipped to Dr. Pascal Kintz, the foremost expert in toxicology and hair sample analysis. The result of Ryan's hair sample came back negative. This is consistent with contamination and demonstrably proves that Ryan had not ingested Ostarine over a period of time, the only way he'd have any advantage whatsoever in the ring."

Furthermore, his lawyers stated that they were now in the process of testing the natural supplements Garcia had been using before the fight to pinpoint the source.