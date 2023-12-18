“Bit a hole through my lip trying to stop” - UFC champ Sean Strickland talks breaking down on Theo Von’s podcast in rare emotional outpouring

Sean Strickland appeared to be a guest on another popular podcast, but this time with a much different tone.

Strickland announced on X/Twitter that he just finished filming a podcast with comedian Theo Von as a part of the next episode of 'This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von.' The episode will be released months after the American became the UFC middleweight champion and appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

In the tweet, Sean Strickland said the interview was not his 'finest moment,' as the conversation caused the fighter to break down to tears.

Continuing to tweet about the interview, Strickland further intrigued fans by claiming he 'almost bit a hole' through his lip attempting to hold back emotions.

The champion admitted to calling himself a 'b****' and 'p****' in his head while talking to Von.

Though the episode has not been released, leaving fans in the dark, it is evident that the two ventured into the fighter's personal life. As he has mentioned before, 'Tarzan' was abused by his father growing up and dealt with the unfortunate influence of his racist grandfather.

Strickland's tweet comes just days removed from his press conference with Dricus du Plessis, in which his future opponent attempted to belittle him by talking about his father's actions. The Las Vegas native would trade insults and trash talk with Du Plessis on the microphone before physically attacking him one day later at UFC 296.

Von has yet to publicly promote the interview or mention Sean Strickland on social media. The weekly episode is likely to drop soon, as the last post featuring Kat Von D was released on Dec. 12.

Who is Theo Von? Comedian hosts famous podcast featuring Sean Strickland

As one of many celebrities who have become avid MMA fans in recent years, American comedian Theo Von is often seen at live UFC events.

While Von has increased his UFC fandom in recent years, his presence within the sport has grown. Von has grown close with Dana White and even had the UFC CEO on his podcast released on Nov. 14.

Von also formerly co-hosted a podcast with former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub. Despite the success of the show, Von stepped away in 2022.