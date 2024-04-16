"Bitcoin is going to be even better than dollar" - Renato Moicano talks economy and inflation to justify demand for UFC 300 bonus in Bitcoin

Renato Moicano was able to win his third consecutive bout with a second-round TKO victory over Jalin Turner on the early preliminary card of UFC 300. Following the victory, the No.13-ranked lightweight took to X to call for a $300,000 performance bonus, noting that he wants to be paid in Bitcoin.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Money Moicano', who did not receive a bonus was asked about Dana White's post-fight press conference comments that he will take care of some fighters and if he still wants to be paid in Bitcoin. Moicano responded,

saying:

"I hope that means $300k. 100%. 100%. Money is a tough topic, you know, because $300k today in dollars ten years from now - we don't know how much Bitcoin is going to be, but probably that will [be] worth much more than dollars in 10 years. That's my opinion. The way the economy is doing, I don't know if you've heard, but the inflation is kicking in again and the [interest] rates, I think they will go high and I think Bitcoin is going to be even better than dollar."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on being paid in Bitcoin below:

While Moicano had an interest in being paid in Bitcoin, he did not receive one of the landmark card's four bonuses. Instead, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje landed Fight of the Night bonuses, while 'Blessed' and Jiri Prochazka took home the Performance of the Night bonus.

Renato Moicano weighs in on Jalin Turner's odd UFC 300 error

Jalin Turner shocked mixed martial arts fans when he attempted to celebrate after dropping Renato Moicano in the first round of their UFC 300 bout, rather than pursuing a finish. The No.13-ranked lightweight weighed in on his opponent's decision during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, stating:

"As soon as he dropped me, I was ready to defend myself and I saw he didn't try to punch me then I got back to the feet. I don't know why he did that, but that cost him the fight so that was not a smart move, but one thing is for sure - I cannot afford to lose. Even if he jumped in my guard and started to punch me, I would get him in an arm bar or something. I'm not losing, Ariel. I'm not f**king losing."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on Jalin Turner's error below:

Turner has yet to comment on the decision to not pursue a finish, however, there have been suggestions that he could have been motivated by a pursuit of the $300,000 bonus. There have also been claims that his UFC on ESPN 52 victory over Bobby Green, in which the bout was stopped very late, could have played a role in his decision.

