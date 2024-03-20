BJJ legend Buchecha explains the logic behind his pre-fight rituals and superstitions 

Professional athletes are quite the superstitious bunch, especially in combat sports.

Even ONE heavyweight MMA star Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida admits he's a creature of habit who still follows an extremely particular pattern whenever he fights.

These superstitions have done wonders for the Brazilian, who conquered everything in jiu-jitsu by winning an astounding 17 world titles.

Plus, the American Top Team affiliate is also thriving in his MMA career, emerging victorious in four of his first five matches.

Appearing on Renzo Gracie Academy Dubai's YouTube channel, Buchecha revealed there's a method to his madness when it comes to his pre-fight behaviors:

"So after I start having a conversation with myself, it changes everything because it helps me to understand the reason why I'm doing it. And every time I step on the mat, I always step with my right foot first touching the mats to feel the energy. Then I do a cross sign to ask for protection for me and my opponent."

Here's the full clip of Marcus Almeida's insightful interview:

Every fighter, of course, is unique in their own way. At the end of the day, these world-class superstars will do anything to gain that mental edge and get their hands raised.

Buchecha says flawless submissions come from years of hard work

After completing his pre-fight rituals, Buchecha shifts his focus to getting the tap at all costs.

The 34-year-old grappler certainly has a variety of ways to do so, which he honed through grueling hours in practice. In the same interview, Buchecha explained the euphoria that comes from executing the perfect submission:

"So when you get a flawless submission, it's not a fluke. It's a lot of hard work being paid off. So it's an amazing feeling. 100 percent."