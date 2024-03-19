"Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose" - Buchecha believes setbacks are 'part of the process' as a martial artist

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida may still be young in his MMA career, but he has years and years of high-level competition experience from his days as a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu (BJJ) competitor.

The BJJ legend is an icon in his chosen field already, but in wanting to test himself in MMA, the Brazilian martial artist knew what he was getting himself in for.

At ONE Fight Night 13, he suffered his first loss in MMA when he came up short agianst Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane.

Though it was the first loss he had suffered in ONE Championship, Almeida is no stranger to setbacks and that makes him well prepared to keep on pushing forwards.

'Buchecha' spoke about his view on losses during a recent Q&A video for the Renzo Gracie Dubai channel on YouTube, saying:

"In my career I had a lot of setbacks, I had a lot of losses, I have a lot of defeats, I got submitted a lot of times. So any of those setbacks, I make sure it never lets me down because it's part of the process. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose."

Watch the full video below:

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will be back even stronger after that loss

He may have suffered a defeat at ONE Fight Night 13 but that fight also showed fans a lot about Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida.

When faced with adversity, the Brazilian didn't back down or wilt away, he continued to try and push to get the win in whatever way he could.

This is the difference between a fighter that is young in their career suffering a loss for the first time versus an experienced elite martial artist that is trying his hand at something new.

Almeida knew crossing over into MMA wouldn't be easy. So suffering a couple of setbacks along the way, in his eyes, is all part of the journey.