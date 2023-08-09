“Soon I’ll be back” - ‘Buchecha’ promises redemption arc following loss to ‘Reug Reug’

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida opened up about his first professional MMA loss.

Since his MMA debut in September 2021, Almeida dominated the ONE heavyweight division with four consecutive first-round finishes. On Friday night, August 4, the 17x BJJ world champion suffered his first loss in a unanimous decision war against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

In the aftermath of defeat, Almeida reacted to his loss at ONE Fight Night 13 by saying this on Instagram:

“It wasn't a good day at work for me, but I've been there a few times and I've always manage to learn from those moments, I had some good moments but I made a lot of mistakes and I paid the price!”

‘Buchecha’ concluded by saying:

“I never gave up on my goals or my dreams, and this time will be no different. Soon I'll be back. I'm fine and without any injuries, without sad stories 🙏🏻.Thank you all for the messages of support and everyone who is and always will be with me on the journey! Let's go because nothing has changed!”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida showed slight improvements at ONE Fight Night 13 to remind fans he has world championship potential. Although the BJJ legend endured his first loss, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him bounce back and return to the win column later this year.

Meanwhile, ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane is riding a three-fight win streak, which could lead to a heavyweight world title shot next time out. Only time will tell if ONE matches up the reigning heavyweight king, Anatoly Malykhin, with either Kane, Amir Aliakbari, or another heavyweight contender.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 13, including ‘Buchecha’ vs. ‘Reug Reug,’ can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.