BJJ phenom Danielle Kelly calls for world title shot following undefeated start

Danielle Kelly knows she’s at the top of her game and she feels that a world title opportunity should be coming her way sooner rather than later.

Holding an undefeated record in ONE Championship, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom called on the promotion to institute a world title that she can compete for.

Kelly, in an Instagram post, said she deserves a shot at a ONE submission grappling world title at either 105 or 115 pounds.

“3-0 in the ONE circle….. no title shot? 😢😢😢😢 (last match was catchweight) I think with my performances I’m deserving of one. 105/115 I’m ready,” posted Kelly on social media.

The 27-year-old is spotless in ONE Championship and has had a brilliant run in the promotion so far.

Kelly made her promotional debut in March 2022 and settled for a draw against Mei Yamaguchi at ONE X. Though the match ended in a stalemate, Kelly’s overall aggression and the constant hunt for a submission earned her a cool $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The match against Yamaguchi was also before the time ONE Championship changed its rules in case time runs out in a match. In case a submission wasn’t attained, fighters with more submission catches can now get unanimous decision wins.

Kelly’s next match in the circle didn’t need such stipulation as she submitted Sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova with a rear-naked choke at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November 2022. That submission win over Molchanova earned Kelly her second $50,000 bonus from the promotion.

The Silver Fox BJJ grappler has since taken a unanimous decision win over Ayaka Miura, a former ONE women’s strawweight world title contender, at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February.

Though there’s no word yet of Kelly’s next match, it’s rumored that she could take on old rival Jessa Khan inside the circle.

Poll : 0 votes