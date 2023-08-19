BJJ phenoms Kade and Tye Ruotolo work on their striking with RVCA President PM Tenore

ONE Championship's resident grappling prodigies Kade and Tye Ruotolo are hell-bent on branching out of the jiu-jitsu world and into the realm of MMA. The 20-year-old grappling twins, while still dominating the submission grappling world, are now frequently wearing 4oz gloves and sharpening their striking technique in the gym.

In a recent Instagram story, Kade and Tye Ruotolo were seen training in kickboxing with RVCA president PM Tenore. Here are some screenshots from the 15-second story:

Kade and Tye Ruotolo training in kickboxing at RVCA

The video doesn't provide any clues on how competent the two are when it comes to the stand-up game. The only thing we noticed is that Kade assumes an orthodox stance while Tye is a southpaw. Though it will take at least a year of constant training to have these skills become muscle memory, we can assume that the Ruotolo brothers' innate athleticism will speed up that learning curve.

At the moment, Kade Ruotolo holds the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title with two successful world title defenses. As for Tye Ruotolo, his most recent performance was a magnificent submission win over Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13, where he made the Turkish MMA star tap out twice.

After winning the bout and receiving a $50,000 performance bonus, the young prodigy was granted a future shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title. With both siblings possibly holding world titles in ONE Championship in the future, the momentum will be largely on their side once they finally lace up the 4oz gloves inside the Circle.

We don't know how far into the future the two brothers are planning to make their MMA debuts, but from the looks of it, we can take guess that they'll be competing in both submission grappling and MMA simultaneously.