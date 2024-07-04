BJJ prodigy Jozef Chen believes he can submit Tye Ruotolo with “some sort of strangle” in Bangkok super fight

Jozef Chen plans to put on a statement when he makes his ONE Championship debut.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy will face Tye Ruotolo, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion in a non-title catchweight fight at ONE Fight Night 23 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Chen said he plans to submit Ruotolo with any form of choke once they're between the ropes in Bangkok.

Jozef Chen wrote:

"Buggy choke. Realistically some form of strangle, maybe Guillotine, maybe RNC [rear-naked choke].

Chen is considered one of the top young stars in the submission grappling scene, and he's been making waves in the Who's Number One circuit before his jump to ONE Championship.

The 19-year-old sports an impressive 17-4 record, and his style revolves around a high use of wrestling instead of trying to pull guard and waiting for opponents to make mistakes.

It could even be said that his wrestling-heavy style is similar to what Ruotolo, and his twin brother Kade, use.

Nevertheless, this matchup will see two of the most revolutionary grapplers in the world square off in what should be a high-octane masterpiece.

ONE Fight Night 23, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jozef Chen eyes Tye Ruotolo's gold after ONE Fight Night 23

Jozef Chen's path to a ONE world title could take a bit of waiting.

The South African star's first foray into ONE Championship won't be for Ruotolo's ONE welterweight submission grappling world title since their match would happen at a catchweight.

Chen, though, isn't letting his sights off the throne.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Chen said it's only natural for him to challenge Ruotolo for the gold if he's successful in his promotional debut.

"Yeah, absolutely. I mean, I think that'd be like the natural progress of things."

