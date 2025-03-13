BJJ specialist Adriano Moraes says he’ll give KO artist Yuya Wakamatsu a dose of his own medicine: “I'm going to knock him out”

Brazilian superstar Adriano Moraes has warned upcoming opponent Yuya Wakamatsu that he is going for a knockout finish when they collide in their title match this month in Japan.

'Mikinho' will battle 'Little Piranha' for the currently vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena. Moraes is gunning for a victory to return to the top of the division he previously ruled.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Adriano Moraes shared that despite being known for his crack BJJ skills, he is going for a knockout of Wakamatsu early in their five-round battle.

The 36-year-old former flyweight MMA king said:

"At the press conference, he said he was going to knock me out. But I'm going to knock him out in the second round."

The title clash at ONE 172 is actually a rematch between Moraes and Wakamatsu, who first collided in March 2022, where the American Top Team affiliate defeated the Japanese star by submission (guillotine choke) in the third round to remain as flyweight world champion.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Adriano Moraes not worried about competing against Yuya Wakamatsu in Japan

Adriano Moraes knows that when he makes a go for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 172, he is not only going up against Yuya Wakamatsu but also the hometown fans backing his opponent. He, however, said he is not bothered by it as he is already used to competing in enemy territory.

He made it clear in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that he has been competing for a long time that he already knows what to do in such a setting.

Moraes said:

"I have been doing it my whole career. I know what I have to do, and I'm going to do it."

Entering ONE 172, Moraes is coming off his submission victory over Filipino rival Danny Kingad back in November. Wakamatsu, meanwhile, has won three straight, the most recent in December over American Gilbert Nakatani.

