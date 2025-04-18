BJJ star Dante Leon says he’s constantly adding more magic to his craft: “My training style is very experimental”

Dante Leon is always looking to evolve his skill set. Last year, the multi-time IBJJF world champion made a splash in his ONE Championship debut, submitting Bruno Pucci in just over two minutes.
Less than a month later, he earned a dominant decision victory against former two-time ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker.
Now, Leon is one win away from etching his name in history by becoming just the second man to hold the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.
Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, Leon engaged in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything).
When one user specifically asked about Leon's training style and what skills he would like to improve upon, the Canadian submission specialist confirmed that he's always looking to add new wrinkles to his BJJ game.
"There's always things I look to improve on. My training style is very experimental."
Check out Dante Leon's comment below:
Dante Leon looks to take Tye Rutolo's 'O' and gold in Bangkok
Dante Leon will need every tool in his bag, and maybe a few more, when he meets reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world titleholder Tye Ruotolo inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.
Since making his promotional debut in 2022, Ruotolo has become one of the most notable names in the world of BJJ, winning seven straight on martial arts' biggest global stage and becoming the first welterweight champion in ONE's submission grappling division.
Will Ruotolo continue his dominant reign at ONE Fight Night 31, or will Leon be the man to take both his 'O' and his gold inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?
ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.