BKFC 62: Kai Stewart vs. Bryan Duran: Full results

The latest installment of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, also known as BKFC 62, recently wrapped up at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, featuring a thrilling lineup of three title bouts and a spectacle of knockouts and battle-worn faces. Here's a detailed summary of the fights, including the full event outcomes.

In the main event, Kai Stewart successfully defended his featherweight title for the second time against Bryan Duran, who entered the fight undefeated.

Stewart utilized his relentless pace and strategic pressure to dominate Duran throughout the bout. 'King' managed to score two clear knockdowns and nearly secured a third when Duran fell in the second round, although the referee deemed it a slip.

The defending champion decisively outstruck his challenger throughout the fight. Stewart effectively utilized his size advantage to disrupt El Gallo's rhythm, controlling the distance and clinches. He secured a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the fight 49-44. At the end of the card, the bout was awarded the Fight of the Night accolade.

Trending

In the co-main event of BKFC 62, Alberto Blas pulled off a significant upset by dethroning the previously unbeaten champion Keith Richardson with an impressive first-round TKO to claim the BKFC bantamweight title.

Richardson was left staggering after a barrage of powerful strikes from Blas, clearly disoriented and unable to grasp the situation. In a post-fight frenzy, 'The Rockstar' began throwing punches at referee Sam Burgos, aggressively pursuing the retreating official.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, In the featured bout of BKFC 62, Jared Warren secured the vacant BKFC light heavyweight championship with a decisive unanimous decision victory over JoMi Escoboza in their rematch. Warren dominated, with two judges scoring 50-42 in his favor, while the third judge scored 49-43.

BKFC 62: Kai Stewart vs. Bryan Duran - Justin Ibarrola, Christine Vicens, and others clinch victories

Check out the full card results below:

Main Card

Kai Stewart (c.) def. Bryan Duran by unanimous decision (49-44, 49-44, 49-44): featherweight title

Alberto Blas def. Keith Richardson by TKO at 1:10 in round one: bantamweight title

Jared Warren def. JoMi Escoboza by unanimous decision (50-42, 50-42, 49-43): light heavyweight title

Justin Ibarrola def. Rick Caruso by TKO at 1:28 in round two

Christine Vicens def. Melanie Shah by TKO at 2:00 in round one

Gee Perez def. Albert Inclan by KO at 0:54 in round five

Chris Garcia def. Mike Livingston by TKO at 1:29 in round two

Edgard Plazaola def. Eric Dodson by TKO at 0:38 in round four

Leonardo Perdomo def. Leo Bercier by TKO at 1:40 in round one

Preliminary Card

Wanya Reid def. Peter Peraza by split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48)

Josh Zuckerman def. Yosdenis Cedeno by TKO at 0:31 in round four

David Simpson def. Markus Suarez by TKO at 1:03 in round three