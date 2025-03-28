BKFC 70 Hollywood: Leonardo Perdomo vs. Steve Herelius: Full video highlights

Leonardo Perdomo and Steve Herelius squared off in a heavyweight showdown, serving as the co-main event at BKFC 70 Hollywood. The highly anticipated bout took place Thursday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Ad

Perdomo entered the fight on the back of a stunning first-round knockout victory over Levi da Costa in December. In contrast, Herelius was making his return after a lengthy break, having last competed in September 2023, where he was stopped in the third round by Josh Copeland at BKFC 50.

'El Zambo' required only 13 seconds to send his opponent crashing to the canvas, setting a new record for the second-fastest finish in BKFC heavyweight division history.

Ad

Trending

The day before fight night, tensions erupted at the BKFC 70 Hollywood ceremonial weigh-ins when the two fighters exchanged heated words. The situation escalated when 'Centurion' attempted to slap Perdomo, only for BKFC president Dave Feldman to step in.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, that didn’t deter the Cuban native, who landed a left hand on Herelius, inciting a frenzy as security rushed the stage to separate the fighters. Even after being separated, Herelius grabbed the weigh-in scale and tried to lunge at Perdomo, seeking to reignite the confrontation.

Ad

Check out the final face-off between Leonardo Perdomo and Steve Herelius below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

'El Zambo' started the round on the offensive, quickly asserting his dominance. He landed a solid jab to his opponent's body before delivering a powerful left hand that sealed the knockout.

Expand Tweet

Perdomo, now boasting an undefeated 7-0 record in BKFC, with all his wins coming by first-round finishes, called out reigning heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell for a title shot during his post-fight interview.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.