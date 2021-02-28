BKFC heavyweight champion claims fight between Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones will settle the MMA G.O.A.T debate

According to BKFC heavyweight champion Joey Beltron, a duel between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former light heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones would settle the debate about who is the greatest fighter of all time.

Both Miocic and Jones have dominated their respective divisions for a long time and are regarded as two of the greatest fighters to ever step inside the octagon. Now that Jones has vacated his title for a move to the heavyweight division, Joey Beltron believes that the MMA G.O.A.T debate can truly be settled.

In an interview with RT Sport MMA, Beltron said that the winner of a potential fight between Jones and Miocic should be hailed as the greatest fighter of all time. He further suggested that the UFC could book a title bout between Jones and Miocic if the latter manages to defeat Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

"If Stipe gets past Ngannou which I think he will and that sets up the Stipe-Jon Jones fight. The winner of that [fight] is the greatest of all time. The greatest of all time. "

While Jon Jones will certainly be in the champion's sights down the line, he must first get past top contender Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March.

Who has the upper hand between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou heading into UFC 260?

The first time Miocic and Ngannou locked horns back in 2018, the champion completely outclassed the challenger.

Ngannou's lack of experience was glaring in the fight and when the bout reached the later stages, Stipe Miocic capitalized on an evidently spent Ngannou to pick up a comprehensive decision win. However, since losing to Miocic, Ngannou picked up four wins in five fights against top contenders and got a finish in each of his four wins.

Ngannou's knockout power was on full display when he fought Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249. The moment Rozenstruik got caught on the chin by Ngannou's right hand, he went to sleep. Stipe Miocic must avoid getting hit by Ngannou at any cost because of the power in his hands.

But Stipe Miocic is an experienced campaigner. He will try and control the range, land his jabs and take Ngannou down whenever he gets the opportunity to. Once Ngannou's gas tank is empty, Miocic will find him right where he wants and the second fight would end similarly to the first.