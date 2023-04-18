BKFC did not offer enough money to go through a fight camp, says released ex-UFC fighter Sam Alvey

Former UFC middleweight Sam Alvey recently revealed that the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) refused to pay him what he needed to go through a fight camp but instead directed him towards an alternative promotion in Russia.

Ahead of his scheduled bout at a regional MMA event called the B2 Fighting Series: 183 on May 27, Alvey spoke to MMA Mania about his discussions with BKFC to fight in their promotion and their refusal to pay him what he needed. He stated:

"Everyone talks about bare-knuckle boxing... I said, "Hell yeah, I love boxing. I love all that. Let's freaking do it." And then they say, "Well, we're not going to pay you. We're not going to pay you much." I asked, "What will you pay me? I need to do a camp, I need to support my family... [BKFC said] We can't pay you, but Russia, they do bare-knuckle boxing and they're looking for boxers right now."

'Smile'n' spent around eight years in the world's premier MMA promotion, having made his promotional debut in August 2014 before being released in August last year. Sam Alvey gained notoriety after breaking the UFC's longest win-less streak record with eight losses and one draw. Alvey is set to face Cameron Graham on May 27. Graham has a record of five wins and 12 losses.

Luke Rockhold goes off on Mike Perry ahead of their clash at BKFC 41

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is clearly not a fan of Mike Perry and went in on his next opponent ahead of their clash at BKFC 41. Rockhold berated the 31-year-old Michigan native for his last few performances and his less-than-impressive run in the UFC.

The two UFC veterans are set to face each other in a 185-pound bout on April 29 at the 1stBank Center in Denver. BKFC 41 will also feature the bare-knuckle boxing debut of former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, taking on former featherweight title contender Chad Mendes.

In an interview with Morning Kombat earlier this month, Luke Rockhold brutally slandered 'Platinum' and outlined his commitment to the sport of boxing:

"This is a different game. You're stepping up into the big leagues when you're fighting me. There's a reason why you never f***ing made it to the top of the game in the UFC. But now, all I've been doing is working on my boxing."

