"I'm making double" - Mike Perry reveals BKFC is paying him more than UFC

Mike Perry has revealed that BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) is paying him more than what he earned in the UFC. ‘Platinum’ suggested that his BKFC pay is double or perhaps even more than double of what his UFC pay was.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 15-fight UFC veteran Mike Perry was asked to provide an estimate of how much money he’s making in BKFC compared to UFC. Perry responded:

“Well, I think I made more in Triller (than BKFC).” Perry added, “But there was more light on us in the bare-knuckle (BKFC) as well as good money.”

Helwani once again asked if he’s making more in BKFC than he used to in the UFC. Perry replied:

“I’m making double. Or more than double because now, they took some pressure off, I guess, with…I need to think about it that way sometimes as if there was a win purse. Triller gave me a good win bonus. I had something to fight for extra. But not having to think about the other side of it, I really just felt like I got to be me.”

‘Platinum’ suggested that instead of being offered a bonus on the condition that he wins his fight, his overall BKFC fight purse was determined beforehand. So he entered his BKFC debut knowing that, win or lose, he’d get paid well.

Furthermore, Perry emphasized that he wasn’t hurt or tired heading into the fight. That, in turn, enabled him to give it his all in his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC: KnuckleMania 2.

Perry also highlighted that as he was being paid well, he fought freely. He didn’t worry too much about potentially hurting his hand or leg and being on the sidelines for a month or two.

Watch Mike Perry’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Malki Kawa claims Mike Perry made more than $250,000 for Triller Triad Combat

Following his UFC departure, Perry beat boxer Michael Seals via split decision at the Triller Triad Combat event on November 28, 2021.

‘Platinum’ had reportedly bagged a lucrative paycheck of $250,000 for his Triad Combat debut. Nevertheless, Perry’s manager Malki Kawa later took to Twitter to claim that his client earned a lot more for the fight, saying:

“No he didn’t. He earned more. Why did they report less?”

Former UFC welterweight star Mike Perry is coming off a unanimous decision win over Julian Lane at BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 on February 19. ‘Platinum’ signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC last year, but has consistently maintained that he’s likely to continue competing in other combat sports as well.

