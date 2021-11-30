Manager Malki Kawa confirms Mike Perry made more than USD $250,000 in show money for Triller Triad Combat

Mike Perry recently overcame the challenge presented by Michael Seals with a split decision win during Triller's Triad Combat event. In addition to the win, Perry walked away from the fight with his pockets brimming with cash.

However, his manager, Malki Kawa, in a post on Twitter, revealed that Perry had cashed in a higher payout than what was reported by several sources.

Responding to a tweet that was posted by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney, Malki Kawa revealed that he had earned much more than $250,000. McKinney had initially posted a screenshot of a post from Instagram that revealed Perry's payout from Triller's event.

"No he didn’t. He earned more. Why did they report less?" wrote Malki Kawa on Twitter.

Terrance McKinney subsequently responded to Kawa's tweet, asking him to offer some more insight into Mike Perry's purse so as to help other fighters weigh their options in the realm of combat sports.

"Give us the details big bro, we need to know our options out there," wrote Terrance McKinney on Twitter.

Triller CEO chides Dana White after former UFC fighter Mike Perry emerges victorious

UFC President Dana White has frequently found himself on the receiving end of a tremendous amount of criticism for his promotion's policy regarding fighter pay. In the wake of former UFC fighter Mike Perry's triumph, Triller's head honcho Ryan Kavanaugh took a shot at Dana White for his business decisions.

"Dana's idea of a proper production is throw up a little rusty ring. He will pay his fighters what we pay our ushers. You know, throw one little fight, have a guy knock the guy out, call it a night. But, he can keep underpaying his fighters, taking home his own money and throwing up that rusty little ring," said Ryan Kavanaugh.

Having lost four of his last five fights in the UFC, Mike Perry was on a downward spiral towards the tail end of his career in the promotion. However, parting ways with the UFC has seemingly set him up on a better path, one where he can enjoy more financial success.

