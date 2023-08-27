“Black guy fighting in a white guy's country” - Derek Chisora claims racism cost Daniel Dubois against Oleksandr Usyk, stresses need for ‘VAR’

Derek Chisora believes Daniel Dubois’ controversial low-blow punch against Oleksandr Usyk wasn’t considered legal because of racism.

On Saturday, August 26, Usyk defended his four heavyweight boxing titles against Dubois and although the Ukrainian looked impressive throughout the fight, there was controversy that questioned his win.

In the fifth round, the fighter landed a body shot that dropped the heavyweight champion. Unfortunately for ‘Dynamite,’ referee Luis Pabon declared the punch illegal, claiming it hit below Usyk’s belt line.

Usyk was given time to recover before continuing. A couple of rounds later, the reigning heavyweight king secured several knockdowns before ending the fight in the ninth round.

In the aftermath of the event, fans and fighters argued Dubois was robbed of a massive underdog win. During a ringside interview with Boxing King Media, fellow heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora had this to say about the controversial low-blow situation:

“We need VAR. First of all, there’s a black guy fighting in a white guy’s country, bunch of white people around him. The referee is white, the judges are white. What the f*ck did you expect? The black guy, it doesn’t matter. Even if you knock Usyk down, it isn’t given to him.”

Daniel Dubois reacts to controversial low blow punch landed against Oleksandr Usyk

Most people believe Oleksandr Usyk wouldn’t have gotten up if the referee hadn’t ruled Daniel Dubois’ body shot illegal. Therefore, Dubois arguably had the biggest moment in his fighting career taken away by a controversial decision.

‘Dynamite’ reacted to his loss by saying this on Instagram:

“I respect the man. A great Champ who gave me a hard fight and one I will learn from, but the only hit in the balls last night was the one I suffered when I didn’t get my arm raised after I landed this shot.”

Daniel Dubois’ professional boxing record dropped to 19-2 with his loss on Saturday night. Although he didn’t become a heavyweight world champion, ‘Dynamite’ proved again that he deserves another high-profile heavyweight matchup.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk extended his record to 21-0 while maintaining his world title and could find himself in a super-fight against Tyson Fury next time out.

Only time will tell if the must-see matchup is made due to complicated contract negotiations that have plagued the potential fight in the past.

