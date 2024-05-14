It appears as though a blockbuster MMA film is all set for a sequel as Jake Gyllenhaal will reportedly reprise his role in another 'Road House' installment. The film was a remake of the 1989 cult classic starring Patrick Swayze and was released on Amazon Prime Video rather than theatrically.

Gyllenhaal portrayed the role of Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter, who accepts an offer to work as a bouncer at a bar. He spends time protecting the establishment and fighting off patrons that have bad intentions, which leads to Conor McGregor's character, Knox, being called in.

According to Variety, Amazon still remains tight-lipped on the details regarding the sequel but spoke highly of the film's success. During their Upfront event announcing future projects, studio chief Jennifer Salke shed light on the film's success on Prime Video and mentioned that it brought in record numbers for the streaming platform. She said:

"As we saw this spring, the world went crazy for a little movie called 'Road House'...Nearly 8 million viewers globally have watched 'Road House'. We like to watch these results like a baby." [H/T Variety]

Check out the film trailer below:

How did 'Road House' perform on Amazon Prime Video?

It appears as though Amazon MGM Studios made the correct decision when they decided to release the film on Prime Video rather than in theaters.

The film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor was a hit as it set records for the platform in its first two weekends. Amazon took to their X account this past April and shared a photo along with a caption regarding the viewership numbers for the first two weekends, which were quite impressive. They wrote:

"'Road House' has become Amazon MGM Studios' most-watched produced film debut ever on a worldwide basis. 50 million worldwide viewers over first two weekends on Prime Video."

Check out Amazon Prime Video's tweet regarding the film's performance on the streaming platform below:

Tweet regarding the film's success on Prime Video [Image courtesy: @PrimeVideo - X]