'Blonde Bomber' Ebanie Bridges staunchly defends OnlyF*ns decision of boxer Cherneka Johnson of body paint fame

Ebanie Bridges has praised Cherneka Johnson, who recently went viral.

'Blonde Bomber' is currently one of the most colorful personalities in the sport today. Holding just one less to her professional record, Bridges holds the IBF bantamweight championship. Furthermore, she's got a fun fighting style which has earned many fans.

However, she's also popular for her, unique weigh-ins. In the past, Bridges has worn colorful outfits that compliment her, which has even become a running gag with Eddie Hearn. The promoter has been poked at for quite literally looking away during her weigh-ins in the past.

Football and Fight news ⚽️🥊 @FootyandFights



Eddie Hearn must have spotted something on the ceiling 🤣



Eddie Hearn must have spotted something on the ceiling 🤣
Matchroom Ebanie Bridges back in action tonight 🥊

Last week, Eddie Hearn was tested once again, but this time by Cherneka Johnson. The New Zealander returned to the ring over the weekend, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Ellie Scotney. In the process, she lost her IBF super bantamweight title, ending her championship run.

However, before that happened, she went viral for wearing nothing but body paint to her weigh-ins. The weigh-in generated a positive response online, and also a shoutout from Ebanie Bridges. On Twitter, the champion praised Johnson.

Specifically, Bridges praised the former champion's ability to embrace her femininity, and also not care what others think. She also added that Johnson will likely make a lot of money thanks to that attribute.

I love it! Love seeing women embrace their femininity and make money without giving a fuck what people they dnt even know think.

Ebanie Bridges - Cherneka Johnson: 'Blonde Bomber' gives update on her return

Ebanie Bridges is back in the gym, and ready to return.

'Blonde Bomber' has been out of action since her knockout win over Shannon O'Connell last December. That victory saw her retain her IBF gold but also saw her take off time due to a hand injury.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Ebanie Bridges gave her thoughts on a potential return. There, she revealed that she's in ongoing talks with Eddie Hearn and that a return is being plotted for the summer.

Furthermore, she also called for a potential United States debut, with Las Vegas and New York being a target. In the interview, Bridges stated:

"We're looking like, July or August. I think I need to defend by September, so yeah... I really like the Avril Mathie fight. I think that would sell a lot... If I were to fight her, I'd like to fight her in America. She's based there, we're based here... Obviously Vegas and New York, I know I've got fans all around America."

See her comments in the interview below (1:40):

