"Blonde bombshell babe" - Paige VanZant turns heads enjoying sauna in floral swimsuit 

Former UFC star Paige VanZant has left fans awestruck with her recent post on Instagram.

Over the past year, VanZant has established her name as one of the biggest creators on the adult content-sharing platform, OnlyF*ns. As a result, she has also seen a massive rise in popularity and often takes to Instagram to promote the subscription site with her pictures.

Recently, Paige VanZant shared a picture of herself inside a sauna while wearing a floral swimsuit. Take a look at the post below:

While reacting to it, fans soon flooded the comment section of her post. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

Ebanie Bridges wants to collaborate with Paige VanZant for OnlyF*ns

Women's boxing world champion Ebanie Bridges is another female combat sports athlete that is quite popular on OnlyF*ns. Much like that Paige VanZant, 'The Blonde Bomber' also started her account last year in 2022.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Ebanie Bridges spoke about a potential collaboration with VanZant. While claiming that they were in talks of collaborating for OnlyF*ns, however, they weren't able to do so because of their busy schedules.

Bridges further claimed that she's still open to joining forces with the former UFC star and said:

"We were actually talking about that [a collaboration]. We were trying to organize it, but she got really busy, and I moved so many things. Hopefully, we can get back on track because I would love to collab with Paige VanZant. That would be f*****g sexy. [Transcripts via MailOnline]"

If the collaboration between VanZant and Ebanie Bridges happens, this would not be the first time that '12 Gauge' will join forces with another high-profile name for OnlyF*ns. In the past, she has also come together with former WWE superstar Mandy Rose for a series of posts on the platform.