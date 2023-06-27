Ebanie Bridges has a list of reasons why she will never fight in the UFC - "More money for women in boxing as well"

Ebanie Bridges, a professional boxer from Australia and an OnlyFa*s star has garnered worldwide admiration for her solid boxing skills and undeniable beauty. In addition to her successful boxing career, Bridges has a captivating personality that shines inside and outside the ring.

The Australian is also popular for how well she stands out at weigh-ins, particularly for her attire. Ebanie Bridges has a reputation for wearing exposing clothing during the weigh-ins which has helped her garner a huge fan base.

'The Blonde Bomber' has amassed an impressive following through all this, with over 132,500 likes on her OnlyFa*s subscription page, as well as a staggering fan base on social media with over 750k followers on Instagram and more than 330k followers on Twitter.

Interestingly, Ebanie Bridges has the striking skills, mental fortitude, and versatility that could make her a good fit in the UFC thanks to her training in Karate, Muay Thai, and competitive bodybuilding. She has a strong foundation for adapting to the demanding nature of MMA owing to her expertise and physical attributes in a wide variety of combat sports.

While Bridges would make a good fit in the UFC, 'The Blonde Bomber' has some reservations about competing in the world's premier MMA organization. Speaking in a recent interview with BitcoinCasinos, Bridges stated:

"Nah, I'll never do the UFC. I love boxing too much and I'm old... I don't have the time to learn to do all that. I did kickboxing and Muay Thai when I was younger and I just don't fancy getting kneed, kicked, and elbowed in the face or having someone like snap my elbow or my leg. Hats off to them."

Bridges add:

"For me, it's like how you master it all (different martial arts forms)? Also, there's money in boxing for women as well."

Catch Ebanie Bridges' comments below (3:25):

Ebanie Bridges previews the rematch between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron

Ebanie Bridges is confident that Chantelle Cameron will emerge victorious in her rematch against Katie Taylor. Earlier this year in May, Cameron edged out Taylor in Ireland to retain her undisputed super lightweight title.

While the rematch is expected to take place at a lighter weight class, Bridges remains confident in Cameron's boxing prowess. She also lauded her defense, pressure, and shot selection while highlighting the growing esteem for women's boxing. Speaking in an interview with BitcoinCasinos, Bridges stated:

"Oh, Chantelle blitzes it. Too strong... I’d always pick Chantelle anyway and I had no doubt she’d win the last fight vs Taylor. She’s just better [and] I think the only thing Katie Taylor has on her is speed. But other than that Chantelle Cameron’s defense is brilliant, her pressure is brilliant, and her punch selection is brilliant. I just think she’s better all-round."

Catch Bridges' comments below (4:15):

