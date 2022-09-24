"Blood just rolls right down my face" - Chael Sonnen revisits when things went wrong with his 'Grudge Match' scene with Sylvester Stallone

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen spoke about his experience of being a part of the Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro 2013 film, Grudge Match.

'The American Gangster' revealed that this gig was one of his first movie roles. Interestingly, Sonnen seemingly insisted on performing the stunt scenes in the movie himself.

Things, however, got a bit bloody as Sonnen injured his head after shooting a stunt scene with Stallone:

"Stallone throws the punch and I go into the table. I go into the table and something happened. I don't know what the h**l, the table had in I... I stand up and I said to [Mike] Goldberg, 'hey man I think I'm in trouble'. And he goes, 'what's wrong?' and blood just rolls right down my face, right in front of him... It just comes running down. So I ended up getting that dealt with."



This wasn't the only issue that plagued Sonnen's big screen debut. The UFC athlete kept making fake punching noises every time he threw a punch during the scene. This forced the filmmakers to shoot eleven takes for the fighter to finally stop the fake noises:

"For whatever reason, when The Rock throws a punch in wrestling... he brings his hand right here [slaps the non punching arm on the biceps of the punching arm to make a noise]... So it sounds to the audience as though the guy is really being punched... I couldn't stop doing that... So they [film makers] had to redo the scene like eleven times."



Chael Sonnen on Robert De Niro and rest of the cast

In the same video, the former three-time UFC title challenger said that Robert De Niro as well as all the other stars who were a part of Grudge Match were extremely nice to him.

Chael Sonnen elaborated that De Niro never went to his trailer for the entire six hours they filmed the stunt scene. The UFC athlete stated that the veteran actor instead hung out with the cast and engaged in interesting conversation the entire time:

"I met Kevin Hart, I met Sylvester Stallone, I met De Niro. And those guys were so nice to me and they were so nice to other people... I have met guys before who I thought were cool and they were scu***gs to me... But this was the opposite... This took six hours to film... but on breaks De Niro has a trailer that he can go to... He never did, he stayed there the whole time and talked to us... We talked some politics, which I tell you, in person, he was very rational."

Grudge Match came out in theaters in 2013. The film follows two aging boxers, Henry Sharp and Billy McDonnen, played by Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro, who are set to enter the squared circle for one final showdown.



