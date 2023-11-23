"Blow up pool, oil, bikinis" - Sean Strickland suggests an idea for Nina-Marie Daniele and Helen Yee to settle their online beef

Sean Strickland recently suggested that Nina Marie-Daniele and Helen Yee settle their ongoing feud using some rather unconventional methods. Marie-Daniele and Yee have been going back and forth on social media over the past 24 hours, feeding into the narrative that there's an inconspicuous rivalry between them.

It all started after Yee responded to a fan comment on X about Marie-Daniele beating her in terms of online engagement. After Yee slammed the fan for driving comparisons between the two women, Marie-Daniele endorsed the MMA reporter's tweet, and the two shared some friendly banter.

Unfortunately, things turned ugly after Helen Yee pointed out that Nina Marie-Daniele didn't respond to her text a few months ago. The MMA influencer responded by revealing that she did respond to Yee's texts but felt like the veteran reporter wasn't interested in building a rapport with her. The matter spiraled after both women posted screenshots of their phone chats.

Given that Yee and Marie-Daniele are well-known within the MMA community, it's not surprising that many fans were eager to see how the feud played out. However, Sean Strickland wants to see them bury the hatchet. In a recent tweet, 'Tarzan' suggested they fight it out in an unorthodox manner. He wrote:

"LET'S ALL ACT LIKE ADULTS HERE... Only one way to settle this...1. Blow up pool... 2. Oil... 3. Bikinis. Give the people what they want!!!!!"

Brendan Allen on Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297

Brendan Allen recently weighed in on the highly anticipated Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis middleweight title fight at UFC 297 in January. The fast-rising 185-pound contender opined that the South African fighter doesn't have what it takes to beat Strickland and sees 'Tarzan' retaining his championship.

Strickland shockingly snatched the middleweight title from Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September. While most expected 'The Last Stylebender' to brush past Strickland with ease, 'Tarzan' dominated the Nigerian-born Kiwi to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis unexpectedly beat Robert Whittaker via second-round knockout at UFC 290 to secure a title shot. However, he suffered an injury and was replaced by Strickland.

After Brendan Allen's impressive third-round submission victory over Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82 last weekend, he discussed the Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis matchup at the ESPN+ post-fight show. He said:

"Dricus is the luckiest guy in the world, but I don’t think he beats Sean... Stylistically, I think Sean’s a little too much and a little too experienced for Dricus... I don’t personally think he beats Sean. He definitely doesn’t beat me, so I don’t worry about it."

Catch Allen's comments below (4:20):